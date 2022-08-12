





Thiago Haka is one of the stories of professionals who needed to reinvent themselves with the Covid-19 pandemic. He was working as a receptionist at a hotel when everything needed to be closed, in March 2020. Talking to a friend, he became interested in a new activity: cleaning.

Haka started working as a day laborer and gained fame by giving cleaning tips on the internet. To UOL, he told that initially he used his Facebook and Instagram only to tell his new routine to friends. But after he attended a workshop, he said he started to see himself as a company and use networks in a different way. Until, on June 23, he managed to go viral with a thread about cleaning products.

+The ideal minimum wage for a family should be R$ 6,388.55, calculates Dieese

I’ve been a day laborer for 2 years, I’ve already tested several brands of cleaning products during this time. And there are some brands that are good that help better in this cleaning process without demanding so much effort. I now recommend some products. Follow the thread 🧶 — haka. (@homemdiarista) June 23, 2022

After his sudden fame, he has already starred in campaigns for brands such as Nubank, is studying marketing in college and is thinking about going to Ireland in 2024. He currently uses the products he earns from the brands to clean the homes of more vulnerable customers, such as single mothers and people with limited mobility.

In the future, he said he wants to set up his company and employ people. “It costs nothing to dream,” he said.







