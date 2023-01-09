Last weekend the anime of NieR: Automataand those who have not played this game had the opportunity to meet one of its protagonists, 2B, who is very popular in fan art and cosplay.

As such she is not a human but actually an advanced android. Her full name is YoRHa No.2 Type B and she is one of several who were sent on a risky reconnaissance mission to Earth.

One by one they fell under enemy fire and only she was skilled enough to survive. Despite the above, her journey is just beginning.

Your mission is to defeat the robotic forces that have conquered our world. In the past they invaded the planet and almost caused the extinction of humanity.

The remnants of this resort to androids like 2B to defeat them but it is a very difficult task. Things are looking bad.

Font: Instagram.

Luckily 2B will have allies in this battle in NieR: Automata. Likewise, she stands out for her great combat skills. In addition to fighting at close range using her sword, she can also do it from afar.

But the core part of combat in this game is dodging and attacking at the right time. From what was said before, 2B stands out a lot but he still does it for his beauty, so it is common for him to have more than one cosplay.

Diaphora Cosplay recreates 2B from NieR: Automata

2B’s cosplay NieR: Automata What we bring you this time is a contribution from the cosplayer Diaphora Cosplay or Alena (@diaphora_cosplay). Here it should be noted that there is a more common representation of combat attire that this android employs.

Actually what can be seen is more a set of lingerie than anything else. But there are characteristic elements of the character that are present. Among them the white and short hair of a vaulted shape. In this case he is not wearing a blindfold.

Font: Instagram.

This is why 2B’s eyes can be seen well, although usually only one of them is visible, which is blue. You can also see the black diadem on the head.

Font: Instagram.

Something that is not left out of this cosplay is the katana-type sword that this android usually carries, and as you can see it has great quality. The cosplayer complemented her interpretation with a suitable scenario that highlights the work done.

