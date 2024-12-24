Like every year, social networks are filled with compilation videos that collect the most important and outstanding moments occurred during the 12 months. For yet another year, Jon_fdez, a popular X (formerly Twitter) user, has shared with his followers his rewind of 2024.

divided into three sections and lasting about six minutes, The images range from the funniest and most viral anecdotes to events of national relevance such as the catastrophe caused by the DANA in Valencia, political results or victories within the world of sports.

Sofía Vergara’s interview in The AnthillAitana’s visit to Operation Triumphthe tractor-trailer through the streets of the main Spanish cities, Ana Mena encouraging those attending the birthday party to “jump” influencer Marta Díaz, the Campanar fire (Valencia) or Sebastián Yatra’s statements about his romantic relationships were some of the most commented moments ofthe first quarter of the year, included in the months of January, February and March.

In April the barge sailed through the Bilbao estuary after Athletic Club was proclaimed winner of the Copa del Rey and the wedding of the mayor of Madrid, Jose Luis Martínez-Almeida, and Teresa Urquijo They monopolized the headlines of the gossip magazine. May was marked by the peculiar recipes of the tiktoker Roro, Taylor Swift’s concerts in Madrid and the ideas of his fans to last 4 hours without going to the bathroom, and the premiere of Not even if we were after the cancellation of save me a year ago.

In June, Real Madrid won its fifteenth Champions League, Carlos Alcaraz won the Roland Garros and the Popular Party achieved victory in the European elections. Entering the month of July, Will Smith was the star performance at the Evening of the Year, the Spanish team won the Euro Cup, Kylian Mbappé joined the white team, youtuber Illo Juan and Masi announced their breakup and Amaia Montero reappeared on stage during the Karol G concert. In August the Olympic Games were held in Paris and the Spanish population took advantage of the air conditioning in the supermarkets to go flirt with pineapples as the protagonists in the tactics. All this marked by the summer anthem: Wild Filly.

The beginning of The Revolt of Broncano, the death of Julián Muñoz, the leak of compromised images of King Emeritus Juan Carlos I and Bárbara Rey, the departure of Leire Martínez from La Oreja de Van Gogh, the retirement of Rafa Nadal, the shocking fall of Mario Vaquerizo, the Dulceida’s maternity and the complaints against Íñigo Errejón for accusations of sexual abuse and his resignation as a politician marked the months of September and October.

November began with the terrible passage of the DANA through different locations in Valencia that were devastated and with the corresponding mobilization of thousands of Spaniards who went to the most affected points to help those most in need. This month was also marked by the Sonny Angels fashion, the wedding of Víctor Elías and Ana Guerra and the celebration of Junior Eurovision.

David Bisbal’s “tukituki” and his album of Christmas carols, Quevedo’s return to musicthe breakup of the tiktokers Lola Lolita and Ibelky, the case of Luigi Mangioni, the possible romantic relationship between Óscar Casas and Ana Mena, the death of Marisa Paredes and the anecdotes of the Christmas lottery have marked the closing of this 2024.