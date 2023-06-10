There is a wild boar emergency in the center of Diano Marina, a tourist and seaside resort in the province of Imperia, due to the increasingly frequent sightings of ungulates in the town. The mayor Cristiano Za Garibaldi has signed an ordinance that prohibits the supply of food and food waste to wild animals: “All the inhabitants and owners of land facing the streets of the Municipality of Diano Marina – reads the ordinance – are required to keep clean and clear the land itself of weeds, in order to prevent the creation of favorable conditions for the penetration and acclimatization of wild boars”. The need for the ordinance arises from the fact that: “The recurring presence of these wild animals constitutes a source of permanent danger for the safety of traffic and for the safety of people”. With the provision, the mayor instructs the agents of the regional faunal-environmental supervisory unit “to remove the specimens of wild boar used to frequent urban and suburban areas in search of food, with the methods deemed from time to time more effective and decisive in relation to the circumstances, having regard to the priority need to guarantee the safety of people, including that of the operators themselves, as well as the integrity of things”. Should it be necessary to guarantee public safety and security, the mayor does not exclude the possibility of circumscribing certain areas for carrying out the removal operations “identifying the areas that must be temporarily closed to the transit of strangers”.