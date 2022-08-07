A cat was found by some citizens locked in a suitcase in Diano Marina, in the province of Imperia. The cat was rescued by the Asl d’Imperia and taken care of by the cattery “La Cuccia” where he is currently: «Today 6 August this suitcase and a red and white cat was found closed inside. Fortunately, the big cat is fine, he has already been taken to the vet and is now safe in the cattery – tell the volunteers of the cattery -. We want to clarify this absurd episode: why this wicked gesture? The cat is domestic so it certainly belonged to a family. Does anyone recognize him? ».

The cruel gesture, probably a terrible summer abandonment, was also denounced by the association “Let’s help the Dianese kittens” which on Facebook writes: «But people, how bad are they ?. How do you lock a cat in a suitcase without being able to breathe? Instead, we thank those good people who found the poor cat and helped him in time ».

“A cat locked in a suitcase is a horrendous fact – add the volunteers -, the association ‘Help the Dianese kittens’ is outraged by what happened this morning and remembers that for urgent reports it is possible to contact the telephone number 3381453607”.

