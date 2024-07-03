The bite on his foot, probably from a violin spider, forced him to be hospitalized for about ten days. The misadventure happened to the mayor of Diano Castello Romano Damonte, who has been hospitalized in the hospital in Imperia for over a week. “It all happened in a rather inexplicable way – says the mayor – I felt a strong pain in my foot. I felt like a sting and shortly after my foot swelled up. I went to the emergency room for the first time, and was discharged within a few hours. But the pain came back stronger than before, my calf also swelled up. I returned to the hospital, where I was admitted and subjected to a strong course of antibiotics. The doctors told me that it was most likely the bite of a violin spider, a rather dangerous species. The worst is over, however, I should be discharged in the next few days”.