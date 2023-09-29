The veteran Democratic senator Dianne Feinstein He has died at the age of 90 in his home in the capital of the United States, after several months facing health problems, his chief of staff reported this Friday.

“Her passing is a great loss for many people, from those who loved and cared for her to the people of California to whom she dedicated her life (…) She leaves a legacy that is undeniable and extraordinary,” James Sauls, head of the senator’s office, said in a statement.

The politician, who was the most senior senator in the current Congress, died Thursday night at her home in Washington.

Feinstein She served in the Senate for 31 years and in recent months she had some health problems that complicated her activities, although the politician refused to leave her position and passed away becoming the longest-serving female U.S. senator in the country’s history.

In fact, his last vote in the Senate It took place on the same Thursday morning, according to the records of the Upper House.

This Friday’s session began with words from the leader of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, addressed to his partner and his empty chair.

“She was a great human being, she was smart, she was strong. She was brave. She was compassionate. But perhaps the trait that stood out the most was her amazing integrity, which was a diamond. Her integrity shone like a beacon throughout the Senate and throughout the country for everyone to see and emulate,” he said.

Through a statement, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, mourned the death of Feinstein, who was “often the only woman in the room” and “a role model for many Americans.”

“She had an immense impact on the younger leaders for whom she generously opened doors. Dianne was tough, smart, always prepared and never pulled punches, but she was also a kind and loyal friend,” she said.

Feinstein’s death will give California’s Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, the power to appoint a lawmaker to serve out the remainder of the Democrat’s term.

The death occurs as Congress is trying to avoid a government shutdown, although the absence of Feinstein It will have no consequences because the Democrats still have a majority in the Upper House without it.

Graduating from Stanford University in 1955, Feinstein began her political career in her hometown of San Francisco. She was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 1969 and was the first woman president of the board in 1978.

Following the assassination of Mayor George Moscone and City Supervisor Harvey Milk, Feinstein She succeeded him as mayor and became the first woman to hold that position, a position she held until 1988.

In 1990 she failed in her bid to become governor of California and two years later won her Senate seat in what became known as the Year of the Woman, an election that brought 24 new women to the House of Representatives and elevated the total number of senators to six. She was the first woman from California to be elected senator.

Throughout his career, Feinstein She broke a series of glass ceilings, including being the first woman to chair the Senate Intelligence Committee, a position she held for six years starting in 2009.

Strong defender of marriage between people of the same sex, politics participated in the approval of historic laws such as the federal ban on assault weapons during the Bill Clinton Administration, which was in force between 1994 and 2004.

Feinstein He contained the center of the Democratic Party as it moved rapidly to the left and played a key role in efforts to shed light on one of the darkest episodes in recent American history: the torture carried out by the CIA after the attacks of September 11, a topic that is still classified as “top secret.”

She was the main promoter of a 6,700-page report that to date is the best source of information on the CIA’s clandestine prisons and the abuses committed against alleged members of Al Qaeda under the Government of George W. Bush (2001 -2009).

“The CIA’s torture program was a terrible mistake. Not only did it contradict our values, it failed to produce valuable intelligence,” he said. Feinstein to EFE during an interview in 2021, when it was ten years since the 9/11 attacks.

The senator managed to have a 525-page summary made public in 2014, but the full version remains classified.

The report was recorded on disks, which were then placed in envelopes marked “top secret” and kept in safes at the CIA, the Pentagon, and the Departments of State and Justice, where they remain to this day awaiting release. a president declassifies them.