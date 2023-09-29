Dianne Feinstein was elected in 1992 as a Democratic senator and was known for her activism in favor of gun control. He was also known for always wanting to seek consensus with Republicans.

The death was reported by his office this Friday. In addition to being the oldest senator, she is known as the woman who served the Upper House the longest.

The senator had already shown weakness in her health, so a few months ago she announced her retirement for 2024, giving way to a new nomination for California.

He was absent from the Senate for three months after contracting shingles, an infection that can cause a painful skin rash and for which she had to be hospitalized in March, Telemundo published.

According to an NBC News count, the Democrat missed more than 90 votes during her illness, a very sensitive absence for Democrats on Capitol Hill, who have a single senator ahead of Republicans and struggled to confirm some candidates for public office. of the president, Joe Biden.

After she announced her retirement, Biden, a former senator, praised her as “a passionate defender of civil liberties and a strong voice for national security policies that keep us safe while honoring our values.”