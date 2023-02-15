The 89-year-old, who is one of the country’s best-known politicians, does not want to run again in 2024. Until then, she wants to continue to represent the state of California in the Senate, despite her weakening powers.

Dianne Feinstein at the US Capitol on February 14, 2023 after announcing her retirement to her Democratic party friends. Image: AP

SDianne Feinstein has been a member of the US Senate for more than 30 years – now the 89-year-old has announced the end of her political work. She will not stand for election again in 2024, said the democrat, who is one of the country’s best-known politicians, on Tuesday.

Until the end of her current mandate, however, she wants to continue to represent the state of California “as best as I can”, for which she has been elected to the Senate.

Feinstein was first elected to the Senate in 1992 and enjoys great recognition across party lines. Recently, however, there had been reports of health problems and, above all, a decrease in her mental abilities.

If Feinstein remains in the Senate until the end of the current mandate at the end of next year, as announced, she would be 91 years old when she leaves the upper house of the US Congress.

One of Feinstein’s main concerns is the fight against lax gun laws in the United States. Before she was elected to the Senate, she became mayor of San Francisco in 1978 after her predecessor George Moscone and gay rights activist Harvey Milk were shot dead at City Hall.