Feinstein was last elected in 2018. Reports have been appearing in American media for some time that Feinstein’s memory is deteriorating so fast that she can no longer perform her duties properly. While this year she would become “president pro tempore,” the ceremonial head of the Senate and third in line to the presidency. That position is usually reserved for the longest-serving senator from the majority party, now the Democrats. She decided not to run for that position, however, and 72-year-old Senator Patty Murray from Washington State was installed.