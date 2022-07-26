Paolo Bonolis is one of the most loved television characters by Italians. Paolo is a true veteran having started studying in our country at a very young age. At 19 he made his debut by immediately demonstrating his talent.

Gradually he managed to climb to the top of success and we have seen him work in both Rai and Mediaset. Among the various things we cannot forget the management of the Sanremo Festival.

Source: web

Today at Mediaset he is busy with the early evening quiz Come on another one and in the autumn it will return with a program that is always very successful as Hi Darwin.

In private life Paolo is married to Sonia Bruganelli. The two met in 1997 following a real love at first sight. In 2002 they decided to get married. They have been together for more than 20 years and from their union 3 children were born.

Sonia and Paolo are also accomplices at work as Sonia is an author and producer. But not everyone knows that Bonolis was already married before Sonia.

He did this in 1983 with Diane Zoeller. Their first meeting took place in the United States in the 70s. Theirs was a very intense love story that lasted shortly. But two wonderful children were also born in the middle Stephen And Martina. At the end of the 1980s, Diane and Paolo decided to divorce.

Source: web

Despite everything, however, they remained on excellent terms thanks also to the love for their children who now live permanently in the United States. After her divorce, in fact, Diane moved to America where she began the work of a psychologist.

Today he runs one of the most renowned psychology studios in Long Island in the State of New York where Martina also lives. Stefano instead lives in Huntington and only a few years ago, after years of being away, did she resume contact with the famous Papa.