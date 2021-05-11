A versatile woman, Diane Keaton is not only a benchmark actress, she has been a photographer, singer, writer, screenwriter, producer, film director …, a celebrity couple like Woody Allen, Al Pacino or Warren Beatty, who never overshadowed her, and for years she has been one of Hollywood’s golden bachelors. In addition, she holds the record of being – along with Katharine Hepburn – the actress with the most titles in the list of the 100 best films of all time, according to the American Film Institute.

Real name Diane Hall, Keaton was born in Los Angeles on January 5, 1946. His vocation was born after seeing his mother triumph in a pageant, ‘Mrs. Los Angeles’, for housewives. Keaton claimed that the theatricality of the event inspired her to become a stage actress. In addition, her admiration for Katharine Hepburn also had a lot to do with it, inspiring her as a strong and independent woman. She took Keaton’s last name, her mother’s maiden name, because there was already a Diane Hall on file.

He performs in amateur theater companies, practices photography and even eventually works in nightclubs as a singer. He would later evoke those nightclub jobs in ‘Annie Hall’ and in a cameo in ‘Radio Days’. He makes his Broadway debut with ‘Hair’. She was the only cast member who appeared dressed, as she refused to undress, a voluntary choice for the cast, although those who did received a financial reward. After ‘Hair’, Woody Allen’s theatrical production ‘Dreams of a seducer’ was presented to the actor’s audition. Although she was nearly dismissed for being too tall (at 1.73m she’s 5cm taller than Allen), she eventually landed the role and was nominated for a Tony Award. There he began a personal and professional relationship with Woody Allen that would last for several decades. The work would later be made into a film in 1972 by Herbert Ross as ‘Seducer’s Dreams’, with Allen and Keaton as the main characters.

Diane Keaton made her film debut in 1970 with ‘Lovers and Other Strangers’, later working as a guest actress in various television series and in commercials. Her great consecration came in 1971 when Coppola chose her to play Kay Adams, the girlfriend of Michael Corleone (played by Al Pacino), in ‘The Godfather’. Coppola said she discovered Keaton on television and hired her because of her eccentric reputation, a trait she wanted her to bring to the character. Two years later he would repeat his role in ‘The Godfather part II’ and in the third part.

But it is Woody Allen, his partner at the time, who continues his career. From the funny and absurd heroines of ‘The Sleeper’ (1973) and ‘The Last Night of Boris Grushenko’ (1975), to ‘Annie Hall’, for which she would win the Oscar with a character that Woody Allen created for her: Hall is her real last name and Annie was her nickname. Keaton’s eccentric way of dressing in the film unexpectedly made her a fashion icon of the late 1970s. Keaton is known to prefer old-fashioned menswear and generally appears in public in conservative suit and gloves. His ‘Annie Hall’ wardrobe consisted of old-fashioned men’s clothing, including ties, waistcoats, baggy pants, and Fedora-style hats. Most of the clothes seen in the film were Keaton herself. In 1977 Keaton is considered “the funniest woman who works in the movies.” That same year, Keaton broke from his usual comedic roles when he accepted a role in the drama “Finding Mr. Goodbar.” Keaton became interested in the role after seeing it as the story of a psychological case. Woody Allen also offers him more dramatic roles in ‘Interiors’ (1978) and ‘Manhattan’ (1979), after which Keaton and Woody Allen end their long working relationship, and they would not work together again until 1993. By 1978 Keaton had started a romantic relationship with Warren Beatty, and two years later he chooses her as his co-star in ‘Reds’. It is followed by titles such as’ Crimes of the Heart ‘,’ Mrs. Soffel ‘or’ The girl with the drum ‘.

In 1987 Keaton made her directorial debut with a documentary, ‘Heaven’ (which is presented in Spain at the Sitges Festival) about the possibility of life after death. After him, she directs music videos for artists such as Belinda Carlisle, two films for television starring Patricia Arquette and episodes of the series ‘China Beach’ and ‘Twin Peaks’, which form her as a director, without forgetting her activity as a photographer, getting to publish photo books. And in parallel, Keaton produces film and television. Thus, in 2003 he produced the drama ‘Elephant’ directed by Gus Van Sant, which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes. In July 2001, Keaton publicly announced that she had given up romantic pursuits: “I don’t think not being married has devalued my life. The myth of the old maid is rubbish. Keaton has two adopted children, adopted when she was 50 years old: “Motherhood has completely changed me. It is practically the experience that has humbled me ». The actress maintains an excellent relationship with all of Hollywood, including her partners, except with Al Pacino, with whom she had a relationship during the filming of ‘The Godfather’ and to whom she does not speak. Pacino once said “I’ve never married, but I should have, at least once …”, referring to his love for Diane Keaton.