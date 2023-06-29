Maria Assandri, mother of Alessia Pifferi and grandmother of little Diana, testified in the courtroom: “She assured me they were coming back”

During the last hearing of the trial of Alessia Pifferi, little Diana’s mother and grandmother were also heard. Maria Assandri presented her version of the facts in the courtroom, recounting contacts with her daughter and niece in the days prior to her sad discovery.

The woman revealed that she used to call the baby at least 3 times a day and that now his heart is torn apart and split in half. She has lost her daughter and granddaughter, one is the culprit and the other is the victim.

Maria was in Crotone during those six days away and had no idea that Alessia Pifferi had gone to Leffe to be with her partner, abandoning Diana at home alone and condemning her to such a sad fate. The 18 month old girl is died of starvation in what should have been her love nest and instead had become just an empty and silent house.

It felt weird and cold and she told me she couldn’t let me see Diana because she was sleeping. She sent me the last message on the morning of July 20th. She wrote to me that they were returning to Milan and that Diana was having her sued for her teeth.

While Alessia was writing those words to her mother, the little girl was already dead. She knew it could happen, as she confessed to the investigators at the time of her arrest, but perhaps Pifferi hoped that she would save herself once again. Again, because the investigation revealed that she already had it left alone at home on other occasions.

The last time grandma called Alessia Pifferi and little Diana

The girl’s grandmother then told of the last time she has video call Diana:

The little girl lowered her head and made a face as if she wanted to tell me something. She was fine, then she smiled. I have always trusted my daughter. She never told me who Diana’s father was and I always told her to contact him because the child could not grow up without a father.

The testimony of Leffe’s ex-partner

Alessia Pifferi’s ex-partner was also heard, the man who spent the six days with her in Leffe. She had assured him that the little girl was with her aunt at the seaside. She had chosen to go to him alone because she wanted to breathe a little.

The man revealed that Alessia was calm in those days and that when they returned to Milan, she didn’t worry about pass through the house, because the little one was fine, she was taken care of. Instead Diana was alone, she was not with her aunt of hers.

When Pifferi returned home, at the end of the six days, she called her partner and told him that Diana was dead. The babysitter was gone and the door was open. But the truth soon emerged, there was no babysitter.