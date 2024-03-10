Earl Spencer, the younger brother of Diana, the former Princess of Wales, has said he was sexually abused as a child at a private school in Northamptonshire. In an excerpt from his memoir, published by Mail on SundayEarl Spencer, 59, said he was picked on by a female member of staff at Maidwell Hall in the 1970s and that the abuse began when he was just 11.

Diana's brother attended Maidwell Hall between the ages of 8 and 13. According to his testimony, a woman who was part of the staff, and who in the book is described as a “voracious pedophile”, lured and abused him and other boys in their beds in the dormitory during the night.

Diana's brother also said that the then headmaster of the school, John Porch, inflicted “brutal beatings” on him and believes that the teacher derived “sexual pleasure from violence”. Porch died in January 2022, according to an obituary published in his old college's newsletter. In his memoir, Earl Spencer says that reliving his time in Maidwell was an “absolutely hellish” experience. Maidwell Hall said in a statement that it was “shocking” to learn what Earl Spencer had suffered, adding that the allegations of sexual abuse had been reported to a “local authority designated officer”.