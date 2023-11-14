What would Picasso’s works smell like? He Guernica It probably reeked of the smoke from the bombings of the Civil War; The ladies of Avignon I would give off the perfume of the lavender fields of Provence; boy with pipe would reek of tobacco, and Portrait of Jaime Sabartés It would be infused with the soft aroma of a beer. Diana Widmaier Picasso (Marseille, 49 years old), granddaughter of the artist from Malaga, has spent her entire life thinking about this and other unusual aspects of her grandfather’s legacy. When it seems that everything has been said and written about the genius of modern art, she appears to discover something new (or not so new). “My grandfather liked the smell of women and paint,” says the Picasso painting expert and keeper of her family’s secrets.

With a doctorate in Art History from the Sorbonne and in Law from Panthéon-Assas and specialized in modern art, Widmaier has contributed in her own way to the packed program of celebrations on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Pablo Picasso’s death. Just published Picasso sorcier (Gallimard), a book in which he reveals the superstitions, religious beliefs, fears and fetishisms of the cubist icon; he has curated the exhibition Maya Ruiz-Picassodaughter of Paul, the first exhibition at the Picasso Museum in Paris that highlights the painter’s women as genuine subjects who contributed to his creative experience; and he has teamed up with Uruguayan businessman and artist Rodrigo García to create a collection of candles that keep alive the creative fire of that sacred monster called Picasso.

Rodrigo García, founder of the Amen Candles company. Katharina Kaminski

“My grandfather was a man full of passion. He was able to renew himself so many times thanks to the women, whom he transformed into icons or muses,” explains Widmaier in conversation with El País Semanal. One of those women was Maya Ruiz-Picasso, the daughter the artist had with Marie-Thérèse Walter, who died in December 2022 at the age of 87. Ruiz-Picasso dedicated much of his life to promoting his father’s legacy and before his death he passed that baton on to his daughter. “My mother had time to see these candles. She loved them. Her favorite was the jasmine one,” she says.

Jasmine, nature and sustainability were the genesis of this candle collection. Diana Widmaier and Rodrigo García met at a mutual friend’s birthday party in Paris. They sat them next to each other and became instant friends. She had just settled in the French capital after living in New York and he had just left Uruguay for France to start his sustainable candle brand, Amen Candles. In 2020, García invited Widmaier to a presentation of her brand at the Dover Street Parfums Market in Paris. She was fascinated by the concept of Amen: natural, vegan and plastic-free wax candles; handcrafted in Grasse; presented in a Limoges porcelain container; and wrapped in a packaging Biodegradable circular made from fungi that absorb carbon dioxide. “We make them in France and they arrive at your home, or at the Metropolitan in New York, or at the Picasso Museum in Barcelona or at the Wow store in Madrid without a single bit of plastic,” says the founder of the brand.

“Did you know that Picasso did not use plastic in any of his 50,000 works of art?” Widmaier told García in that presentation. A month later, the painter’s granddaughter called her friend to tell her that she wanted to give Amen candles to several artists, gallery owners and museum curators. The order was so large that García responded, half jokingly, half seriously: “Well, if you want so many, why don’t we make one exclusively for you?”

One of the candles from the collection created by Diana Widmaier Picasso for the Amen brand. The work ‘Guitare à la main blanche’, painted by the Malaga artist in 1927, is engraved on the Limoges porcelain container. Katharina Kaminski

Widmaier liked the idea. “It was all very organic. One Sunday afternoon Rodrigo came to my house in Paris and we started to look at the works in the exhibition catalog. Maya Ruiz-Picasso, daughter of Pablo“, remember. “Neither Diana nor I wanted to turn to Picasso’s classic works as inspiration. We wanted to explore something new and original,” adds García. Figure, from 1927, was the starting point for this collection of candles. Coincidence or not, 1927 was the year in which the Malaga painter met Marie-Thérèse, Diana’s grandmother, and began a secret relationship with her (at that time he was still married to the Russian dancer Olga Khokhlova).

The love story of Widmaier’s grandparents permeates these home fragrances. “I included the painting Guitare à la main blanche, from 1927, because it bears my grandmother’s initials, MT. That reminded me of a love letter that Pablo wrote to Marie-Thérèse in August 1936, in which he told her that her jasmine scent always accompanied him. With that feminine and floral fragrance, my grandfather captured the essence of his love,” explains Widmaier. Each Amen candle is associated with a Picasso work and a fragrance: Guitare à la main blanche smells like jasmine; Acrobatfrom 1932, to ginger; Nu couchéfrom 1932, to amber, and Figure, from 1927, orange and cinnamon. “Figurefor example, it had to smell like orange because that aroma reminds me of summers in the south of France and my mother’s childhood memories,” explains Widmaier.

Coincidentally, many of the paintings chosen for this collection were created by Picasso in his workshop in Antibes on the Côte d’Azur, just twenty minutes from where Amen candles are hand-made. But neither Widmaier nor García believe in coincidences. “We believe in the power of design and art to change paradigms and ways of thinking. Within the limitations of living in a capitalist world, we try to use the forces of capitalism for good and to say something that seems relevant to us,” concludes the founder of Amen.

The candles created by Diana Widmaier Picasso and Rodrigo García are natural, vegan and plastic-free. They are handcrafted in Grasse, the world capital of fragrances, and are presented in a Limoges porcelain container engraved with a Picasso work. Katharina Kaminski

These candles smell like art, but they actually talk about sustainability. Diana Widmaier began to become more interested in ecology after becoming her mother in 2017. That same year she launched her own jewelry brand, Menē, which in Aramaic means “currency” or “money.” The pieces are made from gold and platinum ethically mined in sustainable mines in Nevada, United States, and Ontario, Canada. “I have a young daughter and I am happy seeing that new generations are more aware of the importance of preserving the environment,” she says. He named her daughter Luna in clear allusion to the celestial body, so used by so many artists to symbolize feminine vital force, fertility and resurrection. Luna is called to be the next guardian of the Picassos’ legacy.

