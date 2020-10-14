Jean Paul Gaultier assures that fashion is today more than ever a question of egos. Everyone wants to be more important than their neighbor, be it a designer, stylist, journalist or photographer. Deep down, everyone aspires to be Diana Vreeland (Paris, 1903-New York, 1989), and perhaps that is why the figure of the American editor is more topical than ever. The documentary The eye has to travel, what can be seen on Canal + (translated as Diana Vreeland: The polite look), it is the penultimate attempt to unravel the mystery of a fundamental personality for 20th century fashion. An effort that the countless profiles and biographies published have not achieved before. Not even his own.

Diana Vreeland was a fashion editor for Harper’s Bazaar between 1936 and 1962 and director of Vogue from 1962 to 1971. But that does not give an idea of ​​its importance. Original and fanciful, she laid the foundations of a position that today arouses respect for her capacity for influence and power, but that no one exercises like her. He turned fashion magazines into a show instead of a tip guide. “One can only think of seven or eight really original women. In America we have had very few. Emily Dickinson was one. But Mrs. Vreeland is an extraordinarily original woman. He has contributed more than anyone to the taste of American women in the way they dress, move and think. He is a genius. But the kind of genius that very few people will recognize, ”said Truman Capote unpromatically.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HP3wsNdANhM

Vreeland’s biography is a summary of the 20th century. He was born in Paris to an American mother and a British father. “From his father he got a reserve punctuated by his appetite for drama. From his mother, a huntress and notorious adulteress, a spirit of conquest, “says journalist Judith Thurman in the book The eye has to travel (Abrams). He had a tortuous relationship with his mother. “We didn’t like each other very well. She was very pretty. One day he told me: ‘It’s a shame that you have such a beautiful sister and that you are so extremely ugly,’ “he wrote.

In 1914, the family moved to New York. There she married Reed Vreeland and they led the kind of existence, between Europe and America, that Scott Fitzgerald portrayed. With 30 years and two children, he returned to New York. The Vreelands weren’t rich, but they had maintained a hectic pace of life in London, where they benefited from a strong dollar and the discounts Chanel gave Diana. In New York, Diana had to start work. One night her white lace gown caught the eye of Carmel Snow, director of Harper’s Bazaar. The next day he offered her a job. “I’ve never been to an office, nor have I dressed before noon,” protested Diana. “But you seem to know a lot about clothes,” Snow replied.

Thus was born, in 1936, the column Why don’t you?, a reflection of Vreeland’s anarchic and inventive mind. Something that was not only noticeable in his appearance. Also in his way of speaking. Christopher Hemphill described his speech as rococo: “His voice almost allows you to see the italics when he speaks, but his choice of words is even more attractive.” “Like a poet, he gives the impression of inventing his own syntax,” wrote Jonathan Lieberson. “The source of that poetry was an exaggerated horror of the prosaic, the hallmark of a priestess of fashion,” says Judith Thurman.

The lapidary phrases and the demand with her employees fed a despotic fame that was reflected by the characters of two films inspired by her: A face with angel (1957) and Who are you, Polly Magoo? (1966). That became part of the code of the director of fashion magazine – there it is. The devil wears Prada (2006)-, but photographer Richard Avedon described it in a more complex way: “What it presented was not what it was. She preferred to be perceived as frivolous. He worked like a dog, but he didn’t want it to be known. He lived by imagination, governed by discipline, and created a new profession. Vreeland invented the fashion editor. Before they were society ladies who put hats on others like them ”.

When Vreeland was not considered to replace Carmel Snow as director, she began her disagreement with the magazine that she had given a unique identity at the hands of Avedon or Man Ray. In 1963, Vreeland left Harper’s Bazaar to direct Vogue. The less relevant magazine became a phenomenon in his hands. He knew how to incorporate the changes of the sixties. Mick Jagger, Anjelica Huston, Twiggy or Verushka embodied his plea for the beauty of the different.

“She became the archetype and stereotype of a fashion editor,” writes designer Marc Jacobs in the foreword to Allure. “No one has been like her. There have been strong personalities, but there has been no other Diana Vreeland. Anna Wintour is just as powerful, if not more powerful. But it’s different. The spirit of discovery and the celebration of the unique and new is what makes a great publisher. Mrs. Vreeland pioneered that kind of approach. “

With the arrival of the seventies, due to expenses – as extraordinary as her imagination – and a new consumer, Vogue fired Vreeland. She was replaced by her assistant, Grace Mirabella, who painted her office beige. She reinvented herself into one last character. Between 1972 and 1989 she was a consultant to the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum and organized exhibitions that attracted an unusual number of visitors. In that also, Anna Wintour, current director of Vogue.

“You don’t learn fashion. You have to carry it in your blood. I never see anything other than a perfectly wonderful world of fashion around me, “he said in The New York Times in 1984. Although none of her quotes like this: “A new dress gets you nowhere. What matters is the life you lead with that dress.