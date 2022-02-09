Diana: The Musical It is the first Broadway play that came to streaming before the tables and curtains, when it was spectacularly interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. So the director Christopher Ashleyend up trusting Netflix and the show becomes a movie of 1 hour and 57 minutes.
In Diana: The Musical, Jeanna de Waal, Roe Hartrampf, Erin Davie and Judy Kaye play Diana Spencer, Charles of Wales, Camilla of Cornwall and Queen Elizabeth II, respectively. The curious thing about this great staging brought to Netflix is that it has been nominated for the Razzie Awards, those awards dedicated to the worst productions and actors of the seventh art.
Diana: the musical is the most nominated for anti-Oscars and appears in categories such as worst picture, worst director and worst actors, but why is this?
The story in the songs
Like all musicals, the lyrics of the songs reveal the story, and Diana: the musical is no exception, since from start to finish it recounts much of what happened in the marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles.
The detail is in how they focus and express it. Although most musicals should be happy, this story of the crown that many of us know began as a beautiful love story and became very dramatic and dark, especially for Ladi Di.
For this reason, it may turn out that the intonations and lyrics of the songs are very burlesque, since this story is not really a comedy, but a drama that marked Diana, Carlos and the English crown a lot.
Camila and Carlos: the untold story
One aspect to highlight is the extramarital relationship between Camilia and Prince Charles in Diana: the musical. There are very few productions, if not none, that developed the true feelings of this couple who loved each other too much but who could not enjoy their love behind open doors.
Diana: The musical exposes the love of Camila and Carlos, and it does it well. However, this was not enough to stop being the most nominated in the Razzies.
Lights, staging and dances
Here Diana: the musical reflects what it is: a musical. The film is not stingy at all with good lighting management, all the acting space and good choreography.
One more point is the costumes, which gets a few thumbs up because they presented the most similar outfits that Princess Diana used at that time, like the rest of the characters very involved in royal history.
Ultimately, it’s all a matter of taste and perspective, since surely some like musicals much more, and incidentally this innovative version of the story between Princess Diana, Charles and Camilla of Cornwall that ends in tragedy for Ladi Di.
