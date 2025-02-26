The six -time Olympic champion Diana Tauurasi He has announced his retirement from the WNBA on Tuesday, closing the chapter of one of the most laureate races in the history of basketball.

The maximum historical scorer of the 42 -year -old league won three championships in his 20 years with the Phoenix Mercurywho selected it as the first election of the Draft after leading UConn to three university titles.

“Diana Tauurasi is one of the greatest competitors who has ever played on basketball in any scenario,” said the WNBA commissioner, Cathy Engelbertin a statement.

“The indisputable respect of the players worldwide has been won, they have provided electrifying moments and has captivated fans over and over again.”









The first basketball player to win six Olympic golds accumulated 10,646 points in his careeralmost 3,000 more than the following maximum scorer, Tina Charles.

After 20 Years of Playing in The Wnba, Diana Tauurasi Is Officially Withdrawal Thank You Diana For Changing The Game Forever, All of the Accolades Could Never Amount to The Type of Person and Edge You Embodied When You Steptped Out There On The Court One-of -one pic.twitter.com/dete4ndgh – WNBA (@WNBA) February 25, 2025

Eleven times there of the WNBA, joined the league in its eighth season and quickly became one of its biggest stars, helping to grow in television popularity thanks to its electrifying game and its exceptional ability to score triples.

«Diana is the best that this sport has played. I have been his fan all my life, she is the leader and companion of the final team, ”said the team’s owner, Mat Ishbiain a statement.

Taurasi, who last summer in Paris became The older player to represent the selection The US basketball in an Olympic Games, had been subject to rumors about his retirement for a long time and told Time magazine that “he simply had no more to give.”

“Mentally and physically, I am full,” said the two -time MVP of the WNBA finals. «That is probably the best way to describe it. I’m full and I’m happy.

The news caused an avalanche of current and retired tributes, who praised the tenacity and aggressive style of the five -time scorer champion.