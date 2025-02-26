Diana Tauurasi has announced her withdrawal at 42 years after 20 seasons in the WNBA. With 42 years, the star of Phoenix Mercury leaves the clues as the top scorer of the history of the League, with more than 10,600 points and six Olympic gold medals and three WNBA championships.

He revealed his decision in a conversation with the magazine Time: “Probably, be the best way to describe it. I am full and happy. ”

Since she was selected as the first election of the 2004 Draft by Phoenix Mercury, Tauurasi proved to be a unique player. Its impact was immediately felt, leading its team to conquer titles in 2007, 2009 and 2014 and with multiple titles in the Euroleague during its passage through clubs in Russia and Türkiye.

Throughout his career he averaged 18.8 points, 4.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game, staying as one of the most dominant players in history. His scoring capacity made her the absolute leader at points and triple in the WNBA, in addition to being one of the best assistants of all time.

The news of his retirement has generated multiple reactions in the world of sport. Mat Ishbia, owner of Phoenix Mercury, praised its impact: “Diana is the best of all time. It has had an incredible impact on our franchise. His name is synonymous with Phoenix Mercury and will always be part of our family. ”

The official WNBA account dedicated a message on social networks: “Thank you Diana for changing the game forever, all praise could never be compared to the type of person and the advantage you embodied when you went out to the track.”