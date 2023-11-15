The 72nd edition of Miss Universe 2023, in which 90 candidates will participate, including Miss Venezuela, Diana Silva, will take place in San Salvador, at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium. Likewise, the organization recently reported that the preliminary of the contest will be broadcast on an exclusive channel. Check the date, time and follow the event on La República.

YOU CAN SEE: When is the Miss Universe 2023 preliminary and WHERE TO WATCH? Continue the participation of Diana Silva

Miss Universe 2023: when does Diana Silva participate in the preliminary?

The Miss Universe 2023 preliminary competition will take place on Wednesday, November 15 at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium in San Salvador.

In this stage of the competition, the 90 candidates, including Diana Silva, Miss Venezuela, will parade in a swimsuit and evening dress before the qualifying jury.

Diana Silva at Miss Universe 2023: what time to watch the preliminary?

The Miss Universe 2023 preliminary competition will take place on Wednesday, November 15 at 10:00 pm (Venezuela time) at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium in San Salvador.

YOU CAN SEE: The Peruvian roots of miss Venezuela 2022: “I grew up eating ceviche”

The Republic NOW on WhatsApp and Telegram

Are you interested in staying up to date with the latest news from Venezuela? We invite you to subscribe to our WhatsApp channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va92qzh7tkj8EQ6izf0H. Receive, from reliable sources, the most recent information about the country’s events. You can also find us on Telegram as La República VE. Join through the following link: https://t.me/larepublicave.

#Diana #Silva #Preliminary #Universe #WATCH #Venezuelas #participation #LIVE