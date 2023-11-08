Diana Silva is now ready to represent Venezuela in the next edition of Miss Universe 2023. The beauty queen of the plains country is already in El Salvador, the location of the next edition of the international pageant. In this place, she will be carrying out the activities prior to the final gala, next Saturday, November 18. Do you want to know how to give your support to the people of Caracas? In this note, we tell you the steps you must follow.

How to vote for Diana Silva in Miss Universe 2023?

To vote for Diana Silva in the next edition of Miss Universe 2023, we will present below the step by step that you must follow. Keep in mind that the first vote is totally free.

Download the Miss Universe app

Click ‘vote for your favorite’

Go to the bottom of the screen and click ‘vote now’

Look for the image of Diana Silva and click on it.

How much does it cost to vote for Diana Silva in Miss Universe 2023?

After the first vote for the candidate of your choice, the next ones will have an economic value and will be for a specific amount. If you want to continue supporting Diana Silva in the international beauty contest and want to know the cost of voting, here we present them to you:

3 votes $1 15 votes $4.99 40 votes $9.99 85 votes $19.99 220 votes $49.99 450 votes $99.99 1,000 votes $199.99

Who is Diana Silva, miss Venezuela Universe 2023?

Born in 1997, the young beauty queen is currently 26 years old and is a native of Caracas. Recognized within professional modeling, she has a long history in beauty pageants. Among her passions are dancing, playing guitar, singing, photography and graphic design. She trained as a cabin crew member and is also pursuing a degree in Advertising and Marketing.

“Accomplishing a goal requires interest or need, persistence, curiosity, energy and motivation. And, believe me, you will be able to accomplish what you set your mind to,” wrote Diana Silva, the current Miss Venezuela Universe 2023.

