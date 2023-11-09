We are just a few days away from the 2023 edition of Miss Universe, in which the Venezuelan Diana Silva plans to raise the name of her country and in which she is emerging as one of the favorites to take the crown and be the successor of the American R’Bonney Gabriel. Here we show you how her preparations are going towards one of the most important beauty pageants in the world.

How is the participation of Miss Venezuela, Diana Silva, in Miss Universe 2023 going?

Approximately a week ago, Miss Venezuela left for The Savior to prepare all the details of her participation in the beauty pageant, in which she will seek to be crowned. Through her official Instagram account, she has been sharing all of her development in the contest, and she has already been seen talking about her social work in favor of women and adolescents in Venezuela and of the world.

In addition, Diana Silva has surprised her thousands of fans in the Miss Universe 2023, after revealing a completely different side to what they are used to, with casual photo sessions. “Miss Venezuela 2022, challenging beauty standards and demonstrating that a woman can shine in any setting when self-confidence prevails,” dictates a post on her instagram.

Diana Silva presented photos outside beauty standards at Miss Universe 2023. Photo: LR composition/ Instagram Diana Silva.

In addition, it is known that she already made the recordings of her parade in a swimsuit and that the traditional and gala costumes would be missing from the preliminaries. Furthermore, before leaving your country for the Miss Universebrought some images made byr Manuel Hernandezwhich would show their essence in the contest.

Diana Silva in a photo shoot for her Miss Universe book. Photo: LR composition/ Video capture by Manuel Hernández Photography

Meanwhile, an alarm has grown due to the announcement of the company in charge of the beauty pageant, this after it declared bankruptcy. However, through a statement it was made clear that the gala would continue its course and the participation of miss venezuela I wouldn’t be in danger.

“JKN Global Group has announced a plan to refinance our debt and rehabilitate our business. Although our operating cash flow is intact and the company will continue to operate as planned, this is a necessary step in our growth to ensure that our debt is repaid and that the company continues to enjoy good financial health.Miss Universe Organizationwhich is just one of our many lines of business, is completely healthy and will continue to operate as planned,” it reads on social media.

How to vote for Diana Silva in Miss Universe 2023?

It is worth remembering that there is a payment you must make if you wish to continue voting by Diana Silva in it miss Universe. For $1 three votes can be granted; for $4.99, 15 votes; for $9.99, 40 votes. While for $199.99, 1,000 votes can be generated in favor of your favorite candidate. Here the step by step:

Download the application miss Universe .

. Click ‘vote for your favorite’.

Scroll to the bottom of the screen and click on the white rectangle that says ‘vote now’.

Search for the image of Miss Venezuela, Diana Silva

The first vote is free. Ready.

