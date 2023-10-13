No singing voice, no breath, no inflection has ever personified youth more than Diana Ross’s. No singer sang as smoothly and carefree as she did. That voice was so light as a feather that it fell outside the intense sound of ‘soul’, although her music, and that of her group The Supremes, had been considered part of it since the 1960s.

That voice blossomed in the equally light songs that the Motown label had composed for her group. Their music, her diction, their dance steps and performance gave a feeling of euphoria.

And that’s how it still feels. Then she was in her early twenties, now she is 79. After fifteen years of not performing, she performed again last year at the North Sea Jazz festival and the British Glastonbury. In Amsterdam she is now playing in the Ziggo Dome, in an almost sold-out hall, for a festively dressed audience of all ages.

Musical performance

Diana Ross and her band gave a stylish concert Thursday evening that avoided the pitfalls of the aging diva: no medleys of hits, cosy set list, or exaggerated stage presence. The evening revolved around the musical performance, with six musicians and a starring role for the wind section; and four backup singers who danced and provided vocal support.

I’ll be eighty in five months and I still have the moves!

She seemed to need some time to acclimatize, but gradually the somewhat stiff presentation was compensated by an increasingly wider smile and extensive expressions of love to the audience. “Do you know that I will be eighty in five months?” she exclaims enthusiastically. And, pointing to her gently rotating hips, “And I still got the moves!”

She could draw endlessly from The Supremes’ treasury, but the concert was strictly divided into segments: first Supremes hits (including ‘Reflections’, ‘Baby Love’, ‘My World Is Empty Without You’), then her later solo hits (‘Love Hangover’, ‘Upside Down’). Some of the old lightness was missing here, the band played more accents with wind instruments and percussion than the early songs require.

1930s nightclub

There was a section of Billie Holiday covers (‘Don’t Explain’, ‘Fine and Mellow’) where the stage was lit like a 1930s nightclub, and Ross sounded calm and enchanting. She then played songs from her most recent album, Thank you (2021), about how grateful she is to her fans. She had recorded the album at home in the garage during the lockdown, she said.

She ended with an appropriate but surprisingly out-of-tune version of Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’, in yet another glittery dress, and then almost couldn’t say goodbye to the audience. The audience enjoyed it, but Diana Ross enjoyed it the most.

Pop Diana Ross. Heard: 12/10, Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam. ●●●●●