In the space occupied by Casa Haas, primary school teacher Diana Pineda presented her book on Tuesday, September 12, The Families of the Neighborhood, a children’s story dedicated to children from 6 to 12 years old, but which should also be read by adults because touches on a very important current topic: inclusion.

Diana Pineda thanked everyone for their presence.

Commentators

Students of the third semester of the bachelor’s degree in primary education, teachers, activists and the general public attended the book presentation. Her author explained that The Neighborhood Families began when she was a student. In a literature workshop she had the initiative to create a story to highlight values ​​such as unity and she took the opportunity to tell stories about the different types of families that exist. That afternoon she was accompanied as commentators by activists, teachers, psychologists and social workers, who in addition to applauding her extraordinary work, agreed that her book should be read by many people, due to the type of message she wants to convey.

The presentation of the book was quite packed.

Didactic proposal

From her experience as a teacher, Diana Pineda commented that she realized that children did not feel identified when they were generally mentioned the heteronormous family that is represented in novels, stories and cartoons. Furthermore, he had to have students with two mothers or two fathers, which is why he started from there to create his story, with the aim of giving the visibility that these families deserve and at the same time avoiding bullying and harassment. but above all, so that children have that sense of belonging that their family welcomes. She explained that her book also talks about non-discrimination and tolerance.

Serafin the kitten tells the story of The Neighborhood Families.

The story is told by Serafín, a kitten who for a very special reason walks through the neighborhood and is the one who tells what each family and its members are like.

In addition to the well-illustrated graphics and inclusive language, the book has a peculiarity that makes it even more interesting, since it can be downloaded using a QR code and shown as a didactic proposal, since it has a series of activities to work with. childhoods before and after reading, for reading comprehension and to reinforce the learning of the contents.