Diana Peñuela won the first stage of the Vuelta a Colombia Femeninawhich took place this Tuesday between Sopó and Tunja and became the first leader of the race.

Peñuela, who is the current national road champion, won the Plaza de Bolívar in the capital of Boyacá, after facing the tough ascent at the end.

(Piqué: the millionaire condition for Shakira to take her children)

(She believed for 5 years that her boyfriend was a millionaire soccer player and ended up bankrupt)



The opening day of this new edition of the race was carried out over 113 kilometersunder an impressive downpour, which accompanied the cyclists almost from the start of the day to the end.

recovered from a fall

Diana Peñuela prevailed in the fraction with a time of 3 hours, 13 minutes, 01 seconds, leaving Lina Hernández in second place overall, four seconds behind.

“It was a rainy stage, a lot of crashes. My team helped me get into the group after a crash. They made a good throw to win.”Penuela said.

And he added: “We bring a strong team, which is focused on what we will do. The idea was to control the race for the auction.”

Born in Manizales, Peñuela achieved victory, thanks to his lightning attack on the final climb, the hard slope that ends in Tunja.

The second stage will take place this Wednesday with a route between Paipa, Tunja, Cucaita, Sáchica, Sutamarchan and Villa de Leyva, of 101 kilometers.

(Egan Bernal: another blow, he would lose one of his brothers at Ineos)

(Serena Williams announces her retirement from tennis)

Sports