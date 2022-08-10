Once again, the Caldense runner Diana Penuela (DNA Pro Cycling) showed his good level and took the victory once again, dressing up as leader of the VBack to Colombia Feminina Ministry of Sport 2022, for the second consecutive day

In the municipality of Paipa, the runners who remained in competition took the start of the 101.4 kilometers that would take them to Villa de Leyva.

The cold morning in Boyacá adorned the sky of this land that saw the more than 100 runners pedal who started the second stage with a controlled pace, which kept the group compact during the first 30 kilometers of the race.

In this first part of the race, the first Special Sprint was held, where the leader Vanesa Martínez (Merquimia) prevailed, ahead of Katherin Montoya (Sistecrédito) and her partner Milena Salcedo.

Non-rival?

At kilometer 35.1 the second Sprint was located. There Martínez won again, again ahead of Montoya herself and Laura Sánchez (Cycling Capital).

At 38 kilometers, Paula Barrios (Liro Sport) took a risk and left the group, seeking to be the head of the race, but the lot, which was commanded by the leader’s team, DNA Pro Cycling, Indeportes Boyacá and Colombia Land of Athletesthey did not allow her much difference and they controlled her.

The group remained compact, but at kilometer 69 there was a breakaway of 8 runners: the leader Diana Peñuela, Lina Hernández and Yenifer Ducuara (Colombia Land of Athletes), Ana Vivar (Movistar), Carolina Vargas (CM Team) and Diana Pinilla, Laura Rojas and Mayerly Córdoba (Indeportes Boyacá).

This group remained at the head of the race for several kilometers, until they received the company of the runners Luisa Hernández (Merquimia), Anet Barrera and Emily Marcolini (DNA Pro Cycling), Estefanía Herrera and Ana Cristina Sanabria (Colombia Tierra de Atletas), Andrea Alzate (CMTeam), Ana Milena Fagua (Indeportes Boyacá), María Atahualpa and Erika Botero (Sistecrédito) and Génesis Cortés (Indenorte), forming a group of 18 runners on the run.

In the fourth category Mountain Prize at Alto de Piedra Gorda, the winner was the Sanabria from Santander and later, in the third and last Sprint of the day, it was the leader Peñuela who crossed in the first position, ahead of the same Sanabria and Herrera.

nothing gained

Photo: Press Fedeciclismo

This group remained at the forefront of the race until the last kilometers, where the one born in Manizales (Caldas) showed off her excellent conditions, which led her to become the current national road champion, and celebrated for the second consecutive day, wearing the Purple of leader one more day.

“I am very happy to repeat. One goes out thinking about winning, but when it is achieved it is incredible. I have some luxury teammates, they are looking out for me all the time and I really have a lot to thank my entire team for. I always go out to enjoy the race, to give my best and that fills me a lot, ”she expressed at the end of the stage.

Incredibly, the podium of the stage was the same as the previous day, as Lina Hernández (Colombia Tierra de Atletas) was second and Carolina Vargas (CM Team) was third once again.

The third stage will be played this Thursday, August 11, from 8:45 in the morning, between the municipality of Chiquinquirá (Boyacá) and Oiba (Santander), with a layout of 111.8 kilometers in which there will be three Special Sprints in dispute.

This new fraction will have a television broadcast on Canal RCN and Señal Colombia from 10:30 in the morning.

