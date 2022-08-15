The Mexican Diana Ordóñez does not stop surprising in this NWSL campaign. It was just a week ago that all the media were making notes about her and the great campaign she was having with her team, her North Carolina Courage. Despite the fact that the team as such is not among the best positions in the general table, Diana has not taken her foot off the accelerator and continues to score goals.
It was precisely on day 13 of the National Women’s Soccer League that the Mexican tied the record for goals scored by a rookie in the United States league, Ordóñez reached this figure after achieving a double against Portland Thorns which led her to those 7 goals that tied her with Ashley Hatch.
For this week 14 where North Carolina Courage faced Kasas City Current, Diana was present with a goal that took her to the mark of 8 goals so far this season, with this figure Ordóñez becomes the Mexican who She currently plays in the NWSL with the most goals scored and has managed to tie the record of the Mexican and current player from Pachuca, Mónica Ocampo, she played with Sky Blue in 2013 and achieved the figure of 8 goals within the NWSL. In addition to this achievement, our national team holds the title of the rookie with the most goals in the history of the championship.
There are still a couple of days left for the tournament to end and Diana continues with this perfect step which can lead her to increase the number of goals scored in this 2022 season.
#Diana #Ordóñez #history #NWSL #record #broke
