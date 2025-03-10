Diana Morant He landed in the Ministry of Science and Innovation (later science and universities) in July 2021, replacing the astronaut Pedro Duque in that summer in which Sánchez remodeled the government with names ‘of party’ oriented to close ranks. One of them was … that of the mayor of Gandía. «When an executive is weak, tends to politicize», They tell today from the CSIC people who witnessed the relay.

Three months after the portfolio transfer, at the end of September 2021, the Office of Morant came his new chief of cabinet, The sociologist Josep Lobera. The team that had accompanied Pedro Duque was ceased in a gradual way and, with Lobera, were incorporated other profiles that the minister had brought from Gandía.

After the time, that near Morant collaborator with which «always had a great complicity»–According to several sources that were part of their team that ABC has spoken – was appointed director of the office of the scientific advisors of the Government of Sánchez in February 2024.

In the year before his departure, in 2023, Josep Lobera had entered 98,854 euros, according to the transparency portal of the General State Administration. A salary somewhat greater than that of his predecessor, since his boss granted him a productivity complement of 39,807 euros In that last period they worked together. Now, at the head of the ONAC, it is at the highest official level (30) and has an annual remuneration of 68,176 euros, according to transparency to this newspaper. Lobera has lost the generous productivity complement, however, «has won in influence When moving from the Ministry of Science to the Presidency, which is the one that depends on this advisory office, ”says CSIC sources to this newspaper. “Not to mention that, now that Morant’s career is centered on Valencia, the appointment can be understood as a way to ensure a position of power for the future,” they finish.

But Josep Lobera’s flirting (Barcelona, ​​1975) with politics had started before meeting Diana Morant. Study Higher Materials Engineering at the Polytechnic University of Catalonia, in which he also a doctorate in sustainability, technology and humanism. However, this Catalan always sE has presented and exercised as a sociologist And, in fact, he has been a professor of sociology at the Autonomous University of Madrid. Before joining the department of the Minister, Lobera elaborated surveys on the social perception of science for Fecyt, the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology, which depends on the Ministry of Science.

Science surveys

It was one of those very active profiles during the pandemic that, among other things, turned to vaccination and its social perception. «What he had done until then were surveys and showed. The management in the cabinet came great and looked quite overcome, ”they report ABC Fuentes that worked with him in the cabinet. The offices of Morant and Lobera separated in February 2024. On the 7th, the latter thanked the minister for her “trust.”

On the 11th, Pedro Sánchez announced the creation of the ONAC and two days later the Council of Ministers approved the appointment of Josep Lobera as head of this new office that would be responsible for scientifically advising each of the ministries. There is in charge of 22 scientists whose reports try to guide political decisions. Although the salary of those professionals who have to be independent is paid by Moncloa, since the ONAC is an organ organ attached to the General Secretariat of Public Policies, European and Prospective Strategic Affairs, within the Government’s Presidency Structure.

The recurring theme of decoration and “obsession” for “leaving beautiful” in the photo During the time that Josep Lobera was the chief of Cabinet of Diana Morant, it was common for him to show “obsessive” that the socialist minister “came out beautiful in the photos.” This is reported by former members of the Team of the Department of Science and Universities that emphasize the “excessive” importance that Morant gives to its appearance and public image. In addition, these same sources explain to ABC that “the decoration of the official residence was another of those issues that capitalized the meetings recurrently.” This concern for the aesthetic is reflected, in turn, in the money that the minister has spent on conditioning the house it occupies as a member of the Government of Pedro Sánchez. The current general secretary of the Valencian Socialist Party (PSPV-PSOE) at that time awarded a “smaller contract for interior conditioning in the units of the Ministry of Science and Innovation” to a decorator of Gandía, a city of which she was mayor, worth 14,744 euros, according to the contracting platform of the Ministry of Finance.

The conception of this office has aroused some suspicions in certain scientific sectors. “It is not bad that this type of organs are promoted from the government, even from the presidency, so that they have a great impulse, but the medium -term plan would always have to be separated from the Executive himself to be autonomous, independent,” says ABC Luis Miller, head scientist of the Institute of Public Policies and Assets of the CSIC, and that has helped FECYT with the call of the ONAC projects.

Lobera, Morant and Sánchez on the day the ONAC (National Office of Scientific Advice) was presented)



EP





Fernando Josa, who is a doctor in molecular biology and an expert evaluator in the European Commission, observes a certain «clientelism » With this issue. The probability, he says, that the opinion of these advisors contradicts the meaning of the narrative of what wants to hear the hand that feeds them is small. «From a technical point of view, the only people with moral authority to give arguments based on scientific evidence are the scientists themselves. The key is not the data itself, but the interpretation of that data», Adds this researcher, who has known for years the world of scientific associations and has left” scalded “of many of them.

“We cannot ignore that invoking science to justify a political action and legitimize it to public opinion is, as of today, very useful for any leader,” says Vicente Bellver, who is a professor of Philosophy of Law and President of the Bioethics Committee of the Valencian Community,

Last December the ONAC announced the names of the first 22 chosen which will be part of the cabinet of each government minister of Pedro Sánchez. Curiously, Six are sociologistS, like Josep Lobera.