Culinary expert and writer Diana Kennedy in front of a bread oven in Zitácuaro, Michoacán, in 2008. Tomas Bravo (REUTERS)

Despite dedicating her life to it, Diana Kennedy always had trouble describing Mexican food. She admits it my mexico, one of his most popular books among the nine cookbooks he published with more than 1,100 recipes. The 1998 work is, together with The kitchens of Mexico (1972), classics that have sold hundreds of thousands of copies and can be found in bookstores from Chula Vista, California, to El Paso, Texas. “To do justice to the food of this extraordinarily complex country, several lifetimes of research and several trips would be needed,” said the writer, who died early Sunday morning at her home in Michoacán (Mexico) at the age of 99. Kennedy may have died unanswered, but the knowledge she amassed in nearly 70 years of work is one of the tastiest sources of culinary wisdom.

Kennedy, whose maiden name was Diana Southwood, was born in 1923 in Loughton, England. Her father was a merchant and her mother a primary school teacher. Although the years of her youth were marked by the scarcity imposed by the Second World War, she had the opportunity to travel from a young age to Scotland, France and Spain. At the age of 30, she migrated to Toronto. She first came to Mexico in 1957. “She didn’t bring with me any particular talent, just a love of good food and an abundance of curiosity and restlessness,” she wrote Kennedy.

He arrived almost by chance, to fulfill what he considered a marriage process. She accompanied her husband, Paul Kennedy, who had been appointed correspondent for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean for New York Times. The couple had met in Haiti a year earlier and thought their stay in Mexico City would be just a temporary stopover to another destination. While waiting for this new adventure, Kennedy, like many tourists visiting the capital for the first time, fell in love with the markets, the colors and the city atmosphere of the early sixties.

The diversity of Mexican cuisine began to interest him. In an interview with GuardianShe assured that at some of the dinners she attended with her husband, she asked the hosts to share the recipes of the dishes served. “They laughed and asked me to ask the maids”, Kennedy said in 2003. Thus he learned the importance of visiting the grandmothers of the most remote towns of Mexico in search of secrets.

The couple returned to New York when her husband was diagnosed with cancer. Paul died in 1967. Diana taught cooking classes and had landed a book contract on Mexican cuisine through a friend, the influential Times food critic Craig Clairborne. But she asked herself a question: “Why am I still in Manhattan?” So after losing one of the great loves of her life, she left in 1976 in search of the other: Mexico. It was a requited romance. Only five years later, the country decorated her with the Order of the Aztec Eagle, the highest distinction for foreigners.

For decades, Kennedy forged the image of the independent woman dressed in khakis and hat aboard a pickup truck in which she entered an entire country with a notebook, a pen and several opera cassettes as the only soundtrack. In 2018, she told a journalist that she slept with a gun under her pillow in Quinta Diana, her house for 40 years, located in a rural area of ​​San Pancho, Zitácuaro (Michoacán). Her mastery of her cuisine became especially deep in the south and center because, in her words, they are areas where “change has been slower and local traditions are highly respected.”

Although he did not have training as a journalist, his punctual chronicles and without unnecessary embellishments reveal some of the most complex ceremonies of Mexican cuisine. An example is the visit he made to the state of Puebla, in the center of the country, to witness the massacre, a rite as barbaric as it is necessary for the hip mole season, a delicacy from the vast recipe book of Pueblan delicacies.

Kennedy describes how dozens of “expert murderers” butchered some 1,500 goats in 20 minutes in a patio covered with petates “bright red with coagulated blood.” All in the midst of a “nauseating smell” expelled by the animals, which were not given drinking water during their final weeks to enhance the flavor of the meat in the pelvic area. The goats only ate nopales, succulents and salt. After witnessing a small army systematically butcher and separate goat parts for everything from the horns to the feces inside the intestine, Kennedy describes how workers are frisked by two bodyguards with guns to ensure no one takes pieces of goat. the precious meat.

She has been called “the Mexican Julia Child”, but Kennedy managed to be incomparable thanks to her style. She was unknown in her country until Prince Charles of England and Governor Lázaro Cárdenas, grandson of the revolutionary general, visited her in her ecological house in 2002 to eat food prepared by her. Isabel II’s heir especially enjoyed a sweet made from Jalisco mangoes and decorated her then for being a bridge between relations between Mexico and the United Kingdom.

The University of Texas at San Antonio has kept some of his personal books and documents since 2019. Among these are the botanical and culinary research notes he made on each of the 32 states of Mexico and the correspondence he had with Child and the American Paula Wolfert. Among the most valuable works is the only existing copy of a recipe book from 1828. The Mexican Government also launched in 2010 a project to document the immense collection of herbs and plants that the cook rescued in her files.

It has also left its mark on a generation of chefs. José Andrés sent San Pancho two solar stoves like the ones he sends to disaster areas. “Anyone who knows her can never forget her,” said the Spanish chef in the documentary Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy, Directed by filmmaker Elizabeth Carroll. “She was equal parts hilarious and terrifying…she thought the norm was totally boring, she lived for the uncharted paths,” Carroll wrote on Instagram on Sunday. Gabriela Cámara, one of the great names of the current Mexican kitchen, also fired her friend, who was one of her great influences. “Through your books, trips and examples you have changed the world for so many of us and you will continue to do so”, said Chamber.

Kennedy also had a reputation for being a curmudgeon. Roman Cho, a photographer who photographed her remembers telling her a “cool” in a session a few years ago. “There are many words in the English language, use them!” She told him by way of reprimand. In Nothing Fancy you can see how it smokes when it prepares a guacamole. “Of course you don’t put garlic in it!… If a friend tells you they don’t like cilantro, don’t invite them!” She was a woman of firm decisions, both in the kitchen and in life.

