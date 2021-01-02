“When the project was proposed to me, I was excited,” says Sánchez along with one of the four models that were needed to carry out the project, which finally ended up with a piece five meters high and more than 900 kilos in weight. “I was in the second year of the La Palma School of Art”, the artist reprimanded, “a friend told me that they wanted to include a sculpture in the remodeling of a building on Gran Vía.”

The person who made the order was the Mexican investor Jorge Díaz Estrada, owner, among others, of the Sol building that housed the Tío Pepe neon sign and is currently occupied by Apple. His new project at 31 Gran Vía —building projected in 1925 by José Miguel de la Quadra Salcedo— will be a hotel of the Hyatt chain; the Hyatt Centric Gran Vía, with 159 rooms, a bar called Hielo y Carbón and a rooftop terrace, which is scheduled to open in 2018.

“Díaz wanted a sculpture based on the Diana the Huntress in Mexico City, created in 1942 by the sculptor Olaguibel and which is on Paseo de la Reforma. “I was inspired by her,” adds the artist, who had the help of one of her daughters who served as a model to embody the deity. The sculpture of the Roman huntress Diana – Artemis in Greek mythology – is surrounded by five dogs and a diadem with which she has just shot an arrow. “The owner suggested that I prepare a preliminary draft to present it to the City Council and have it approved.” A model of about 50 centimeters convinced the Consistory.

Graduated in architecture in 1986, Sánchez was collaborating on major architectural projects such as the creation of the Palma de Mallorca intermodal station or the Barajas metro stations. “When the crisis hit, I had been practicing for 25 years and I was 52 years old. You can imagine how hard it is to be unemployed at that age ”, says Sánchez who, making a virtue of necessity, decided to reinvent himself and enroll in the La Palma Art School.

Although she is the first woman to design a sculpture on Gran Vía, Sánchez prefers to emphasize other aspects of the work, such as the use of technology: “This sculpture establishes a point of transition between the classic-nineteenth-century analogical sculpture of the late XIX century and digital sculpture of the early XXI century. Without forgetting the modernism of the 20th century that adorns the entire Gran Vía ”. The author believes that until now digital sculpture was more related to video games than to the artistic world. “In this case there has been a meeting point” sums up the first woman to make a sculpture for the heights of Gran Vía.

Follow with us the news of Madrid in Facebook, in Twitter and in our Patio de Necinos on Instagram