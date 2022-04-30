Sinaloa.- Diana Margarita Gamboa Rochinwants a more inclusive society in the municipality of Mazatlán, and will work to achieve it. She competed to be president for a day in the Children’s Council 2022, and stayed as a councillor.

from this position is going to start working for inclusion, starting with his schoolwith his family, friends and your community. The opportunities and spaces for mobility must be for minors and the entire population. There should be no barriers for those who use a wheelchair, a cane or crutches to get around, he says.

The fifth-grade student at the José María Morelos elementary school, located in the center of the city, sees that there is progress in ramps, but there is still a need to have all the sidewalks conditioned so that all the people can move.

Security

In a few days, the children’s councilor will protest along with the president and other mayors. He is concerned about the insecurity that exists in the country, and above all, in Mazatlan. It goes for a safer municipality for everyone, especially for children.

There is fear of kidnapping of minors, for which he considers that parents should be more aware of their children. Take care of them so that they are not victims of any type of abuse. The 11-year-old, originally from Mazatlán, has a 5-year-old sister, and her parents, Jesús Alberto and Diana, support her in everything she undertakes. She has participated in storytelling contests and the Math Olympiad.

Health

At his young age, he is concerned that the country suffers from medicines. She is going to study medicine and will fight so that no one lacks treatments and can be cured. Especially children with cancer.

The Profile

Name: Diana Margarita Gamboa Rochin.

Place of birth: Mazatlan.

Position: Councilor of the Children’s Council 2022.

Career: Fifth grade student at Morelos Elementary School, has participated in storytelling contests and a math Olympiad.