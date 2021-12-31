The actress Diana Del Bufalo, 31, in a live broadcast on Instagram expressed negative opinions about the Covid vaccine: “It doesn’t work. Don’t you think it’s a bit disappointing? Because I think it’s a bit disappointing “. He then added: “They sold this vaccine as… understand? Once the vaccine is done, you can do everything. Many have thought so “. The reaction of the followers both in the comments to the live and on the other social networks is immediate.

The actress, who is a well-known face of fiction and films, in response to the storm that has broken out, has published a history on Instagram in which she explains why she did not get vaccinated: “When I entered the world of entertainment I immediately understood that there were two types of journalists: those who do it for passion and those who would sell their mother to make a headline catch like – he wrote – I’ll explain everything with the utmost clarity because that’s what I am, a clear person: it’s true, I’m not vaccinated because I was advised against by my GP, alas because of family genetics I have heart dancer, nothing serious but still I monitor him. I felt inside of me that I wanted to listen to my doctor and so I did “. He added, then, in conclusion: “Clearly the insults I am receiving are the result of this society where diversity is not accepted… I take note of it, with a bit of regret… it will seem absurd but I understand this too. A (virtual) hug “.

On Twitter #DianaDelBufalo entered the trend. “I had an open heart surgery this year and the first thing the cardiologist told me was” Get vaccinated as soon as possible “, honestly the #DianaDelBufalo dancing heart that prevents her from getting vaccinated sounds really strange to me,” she wrote. a user reporting their experience. Many comments similar to this one. Another user joked: “But seven women and a mystery in the sense that the mystery was his vaccine?”, Referring to the film “7 women and a mystery” in which Diana Del Bufalo plays. Someone else pointed out that in his biography on Instagram he chose “Scientist” as the category to which he belongs: “Seeing that writing is irritating. Will she think she’s nice? ” they commented.



