Diana de Feo died. The world of journalism is in mourning for the disappearance of Italian journalist, also famous for being the wife of Emilio Fede, historical face of the news broadcast on Rete 4 and a great friend of Silvio Berlusconi. The woman passed away at the age of 84: she leaves her husband and two daughters.

Diana de Feo died Wednesday 23 June 2021 at Villa Lucia, his historic home in Naples, the city he had chosen to live in. The woman was sick for some time and leaves her husband, colleague and former director of TG4, Emilio Fede, and the two daughters born of their marriage.

THE funeral of the Italian journalist are scheduled for today, Thursday 24 June 2021, in the church of San Gennaro al Vomero, a famous district located on the hills of the Campania capital. A farewell in the presence of closest friends and closest family members.

Diana de Feo dead: who was Emilio Fede’s wife

The wife of the Mediaset journalist she was born in Turin on March 9, 1937. For many years she lived in Naples, which became her adopted city. She was the daughter of Italo de Feo, one of the most important journalists on the Italian media scene. He was originally from Mirabella Eclano, in the province of Avellino.

She too was a journalist like her father, enrolled in the Register of professional journalists in Lazio since 1966. She worked for 20 years with Flora Favilla for the Tg1 column. the Almanac of the day after, by Giorgio Ponti. But she was also an art and culture correspondent for the news of the first public television network.

She was also a Senator of the People of Freedom for the 16th legislature, with Silvio Berlusconi. In fact, in the 2008 political elections, he won in Campania with the Popolo della Libertà lists.

She was married since 1965 with her colleague Emilio Fede, with whom she had two daughters, Sveva and Simona.