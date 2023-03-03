Diana suicide, that lie that led her to the extreme gesture

Diana she may have killed herself, that’s the dramatic suspicion of the investigators after the find in a cliff of the body from the twenty-seven years old to Vesuvian sumin the province of Naples. The young woman, this is the hypothesis the prosecutor is working on, he would have lied to the family about his degree in Modern letters. The girl, to whom several exams were missing, had already announced the date of his graduation to his relatives. “I’m going to collect the thesis”, his last words. Last Monday the report of disappearance and after days of searches the discovery of the body. The family of Diana Biondi he immediately assumed the worst. His father understood that something didn’t add up. Diana was a quiet girl, she has repeated continuously in these hours. And so, when she started not returning her phone calls, she did denounced his disappearance to the carabinieri.

The parent wrote in the university chat, described how it was dressed her daughter the last time she was out of the house, ha provided all the details possible. Details such as those of the latest whastapp messages that the girl sent to her dad. Diana via whatsapp she had managed to contact him sending him several messages and explaining that he had to go to the library of the Federico II university, to collect his thesis, and that she would come back to Somma Vesuviana with the 4pm train from Naples. But perhaps she never got on that train. And in that library Perhaps she didn’t even enter itseen in the images of the cameras of the university his face never appears. And after the silence, anguish and a black handbag attached to a railing. A few meters from that handbag, in a cliffthere was Diana’s body.

