The ‘Black Oil’ He is one of the most beloved characters in local entertainment. He knew how to earn a place on national television with his extroverted character; However, not everything in his life has been rosy. She was interviewed by psychotherapist Lizbeth Cueva and revealed little-known details in her life, including that She suffered discrimination on TV and her father abandoned her when she was little.

What marked Diana Canto’s life and what does her father have to do with it?

An event that impacted the artist’s life was the abandonment of his father, But he assures that he overcame the resentment he felt towards him: “Never in my life (I lived with my father), only, thank God, he signed us and I never lived with him. Three years ago, at 39 years old, I healed my soul because now his daughter Diana Canto is the one who also looks after her father after he never did anything for us. I am not the one to judge him, I have already forgiven, I have already healed. (…) I feel liberated because I lived with a resentment that you cannot imagine. It was very sad to live like this because I never had the opportunity to share a birthday with him, I never had the experience of him taking me to school. Never anything because he did things wrong“.

To this, the specialist asks her about what she considers her father did wrong and she answered: “By leaving us, he never took care of us. He didn’t support us, he left us when we were little. and it appeared once at fifteen hundred and I grew up with that resentment. “I was the most resentful.”

How many siblings does Diana Canto have?

Diana was impressed by the large number of siblings she has: “As a father, I have almost 21 siblings.but from mommy’s side there are three of us and one is dead.” That is, He had 25 siblings in total.

Diana Canto on her social networks. Photo: Instagram

Who is Diana Canto?

Diana Canto Lobatón She is a comic actress who, from a very young age, went out on the streets to sell purple mazamorra with her mother. She became popular on television after competing in the show ‘La Caderona’, which was broadcast on ‘Love love love‘, and won first place.

Why do they call it ‘Black Oil’?

He acquired the nickname thanks to the creativity of his mother Graciela Lobatón, who had cramped feet when dancing at a party and claimed that they weighed like barrels of oil.