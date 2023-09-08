“The relationship between well-being and cultural enjoyment is a strategic issue for the Bracco Foundation, because it manages to embrace the three strands on which our commitment is concentrated: culture, science and the social. Cultural practice has assumed an increasingly important role in contemporary society. And it is demonstrated by numerous studies on the population of different countries that attending concerts, theatres, cinemas and exhibitions increases the perception of one’s well-being and is ‘good’ for the person. In other words, culture improves the quality of life of the ‘individual”. This was stated by Diana Bracco, president of the Bracco Foundation and the Bracco Group, in a video message on the occasion of the meeting ‘Care with art: beauty as therapy’, at the Carlo Bilotti Museum of Villa Borghese in Rome.

“Sometimes – he underlined – we focus only on the purely technological development of medical instruments: research and innovation remain fundamental, let it be clear, but they must not distance healthcare professionals and doctors from the idea that the patient’s request for health is also a request for well-being in the round. And so the fruition of art creates a favorable environment for the sick, it helps them to face the therapies and to manage stress and fears”.