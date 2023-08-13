Diana Aurenque (Santiago, Chile, 1982) is a professor at the University of Santiago, a specialist in medical ethics and philosophy of medicine. In 2022, in the pandemic, she published Sick animals, philosophy as therapeutics, where he stated that the human being is a sick animal because his true health is not given by nature. That being healthy is not just staying alive, but building one’s own existence.

As soon as he finished that book, however, he realized that something was missing: thinking about life in community, about lost ties. And in how the rise of increasingly extreme political positions, both ultra-right populism and identity struggles of progressive agendas, “have contributed to erode dialogue and democratic coexistence.” How to build a political us from such opposite sides? How to meet and listen without canceling each other?

Some of these questions are those raised in his latest book ancient animal. Towards a policy of protection (Herder), which is published in Spain in October and then in Chile, in which he proposes “daring an ancestral twist”. Faced with the uprooting of the modern subject, the philosopher invites an anchorage with the earth and with others based on an interpretation of the human being as an ancestral animal.

She herself has tried to reconnect with the land, leaving her apartment in the capital of Chile to live for a period among the mountains, in the Elqui Valley, in the north-central area of ​​the country. She changed the cement for the field.

ASK. In your book, you mention the social outbreak in Chile in 2019 as a political event. How much did it determine how you rethought the concept of community?

ANSWER. Very much. Since the social outbreak and then with the rejection of the constitutional proposal in 2022, which sought to offer an institutional solution to the crisis, for me, as approvingIt was a reality slap in the face. From there I have wondered how, being so different, we can be together without so much trenching, something very similar to what Peter Sloterdijk proposes. That we can not only gather around a crisis, a conflict or the current scandal, but around common ideas, interests or values ​​about how we want to live.

Q. You have said that Chile is an atomized society.

R. Yes. Like many other societies, in Chile, there is more and more fragmentation. With small groups with very particular interests that not only do not dialogue with each other, but also often conflict. For example, feminist struggles or those of the LGTBIQ+ movements, although they are extremely necessary, tend to unfold as identity politics that conflict with universalist values. Thus, an important philosophical and political question of the book lies in exploring gentle ways of understanding identity.

Q. Is this atomized and fragmented society a global reality?

R. That’s how it is. Today, as I suggest in the essay, the great protagonist is the individual, not the community.

Q. You are critical of the existence of identity politics of the extreme right, but also of those of the left. How to articulate a community?

R. We live in a pluralistic society, where the various forms of life should be legitimate. However, it is increasingly difficult to have that freedom. On the one hand, there are groups that fight for liberties, for more pluralism and more respect for the individual and his life projects, but, on the other, conservatism is increasing.

Q. And why does it happen?

R. The diagnosis of Hugo Herrera (a Chilean law professor and lawyer) seems true that progressive discourses have become increasingly moralistic and intolerant of rather traditional life projects, but that, deep down, they continue to make sense for large majorities. . Conservative means, for example, that land, country, lineage, family, and God matter. Probably because they give a sense of transcendence to life and to social organization. But, also, because they unite before a common enemy, progressivism. It seems to me that the most progressive sectors have unfortunately not been able to offer such powerful stories. However, they also remain imprisoned in the logic of the division between friends and enemies.

Q. Why is the idea of ​​the ancestral animal important to you?

R. It amazes me that, after more than a century of learning about Darwin and the theory of evolution, we find not only creationists or deniers, but also many people who believe in ancient aliens. I knew there was a show about it on TV, but I didn’t know that it had been running for 21 seasons. I wonder, then, why are we still tied to an explanation that resists seeing the human being as part of evolution? Why this obstinacy that human origin has to come from heaven and not from earth?

Q. Or God or an alien?

R. Yes. Why does a divine intelligence have to come to sow us on earth? Why do we feel so special and different from plants and other animals? That seems to me a dangerous arrogance, and one of the reasons why it has been difficult for us to recognize animals as beings that feel pain and not as things. There is a need for human beings to distinguish themselves and not accept that we are a more evolved ape. If you look at a horse or other animal, you share something with it. We must stop thinking that our close relatives are gods, either by rationality or spirituality, but that the really close ones are right here on earth. You might feel more supported, as part of a large and diverse community, if you begin to realize that you are an earthling, not an outsider.

Q. You plan to move towards protection. Where do you see the helplessness?

R. Everywhere. To the extent that life lost the great stories, as it says [Jean-François] Lyotard, one stops believing in the great ideologies. At the same time, traditional religions have also lost their adherents and you increasingly find an alternative or ritualistic spirituality. ad hoc. So, when you no longer believe in God or ideologies, life becomes disillusioned and empty. The central thing for me is to recognize that the human needs to provide his life with a transcendent meaning in order to make life meaningful in a great us. Ancestry offers a way of establishing new roots, of being tied to a past with a need for a future, and it allows us to counter current helplessness.

Q. What effect does that ancestral twist have?

R. If we understand ourselves as ancestral, we recognize ourselves less celestial (and divine) and more earthly (and animals), much more linked to the entire planet, the others, the animals and the plants. We have been living through a climatic and ecological crisis for many years. If we recover that the ancestors have authority for us, you have a debt with them, not with God or with sin; you have a common present with a sense of future. That is why the idea of ​​the ancestral is to recognize that there is a transcendent authority over us, not from a State, nor from heaven, but from a land with a sense of transcendence.