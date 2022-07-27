The Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office has given the ok to organize and celebrate the funeral of Diana, the abandoned child who died of starvation

The news has just arrived, the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office has given the authorization for the last farewell and the burial of the little girl Diana. From the autopsy carried out on the little girl’s body, no elements emerged that have established an exact cause of death.

Diana died of starvation, from hunger, from thirst or perhaps from the heat. The only sure thing is that she was sentenced to death by her mother. Alessia Pifferi abandoned her for six days, in a camping cot, inside an empty house. Nobody heard her cry for help.

Doctors will have to carry out new exams in the coming weeks, the goal is to identify a certain cause of death, the day of death, which should date back to at least 24 hours before the discovery and if Alessia Pifferi’s negligence worsened the health of little Diana, already delicate because of the premature birth.

The results of the scientific police on the traces of milk present in the bottle found next to the baby’s body.

Alessia Pifferi may have sedated little Diana

According to the authorities, Alessia Pifferi may have sedated Diana with a powerful anxiolytic found in the kitchen, perhaps to keep her calm until she returns. Although the investigators have tracked down the owner of the En, after the same murderer said that she had left him at her house after a night together and despite the same confirmed the version of eventsthe presence of the drug in the milk taken by the baby, would explain why no one heard her cry while he was dying of hardship.

Neighbors said they didn’t hear no noise come from the apartment during the whole week.

From the exams, scheduled for August 1, the investigators also want to understand if the child’s DNA is present on the bottle spout.

Alessia Pifferi is currently detained in prison, in isolation. His lawyer, in an interview with Fanpage.it, explained that she is not yet lucid and does not understand what has happened and above all what is happening outside the prison. She asked to be present at Diana’s funeral: “He does not understand, it is still early for a constructive meeting”.