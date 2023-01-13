Deportivo Cali It is experiencing one of the worst moments in its history, both in football, with two very poor campaigns in 2022, and economically, with debts, as of September of last year, of 91 billion pesos.

One of the biggest debts of the club is with the dian, to such an extent that the case was close to reaching coercive collection.

However, the president of Deportivo Cali, Luis Fernando Mena, He assured that they had reached an agreement with the entity to achieve a reduction in interest and deadlines to reduce the liability.

Luis Fernando Mena, President of Deportivo Cali

“For the institution it is a great relief, immense, since it gives us a great break in cash flow and we lower liabilities. The gentlemen of the Dian were very ready to help us and collaborate, in everything understanding the difficult cash flow situation that our institution is going through. In addition to the discounts, they gave us 18 months of grace and 5 years to pay off the debt,” Mena told Infobae.

However, from Dian’s official Twitter account they replicated the alleged arrangement and urged Deportivo Cali to reach an agreement soon to start paying the debt.

“@AsoDeporCali no @DIANColombia official can reduce interest or forgive debts to a taxpayer autonomously,” the entity published in the first of three posts on Twitter.

“The Tax Reform (Law 2277 of 2022) established special conditions that many people have accepted since December 13, 2022,” he added. “The deadline to receive these benefits in interest and terms expires on June 30. Do not miss the opportunity to catch up on your obligations with @DIANColombia,” she concluded.

The deadline to receive these benefits in interest and installments expires on June 30. Not

miss the opportunity to catch up on your obligations to @DIANColombia. — DIANColombia (@DIANColombia) January 12, 2023

Among other measures that the club took to try to find solutions to the problem is the sale of lot 2 of Pance and the departure of expensive players from the squad, such as Teófilo Gutiérrez and Ángelo Rodríguez.

SPORTS

More sports news