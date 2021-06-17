From today, ablation is forever, thanks to the diamond-coated catheter. It is Medtronic’s DiamondTemp ™, a catheter for the ablation of heart tissue that allows real-time control of the temperature and very high quality of the electrical signal. “Greater precision and reduced intervention times are the innovative features of this device – reads a note -, the only radiofrequency (RF) catheter with temperature control every 20 ms, capable of permanently interrupting cardiac arrhythmias in a way safe and effective thanks to the rapid conduction of thermal energy, made possible by the industrial diamond coating. The technological evolution introduced by the DiamondTemp ™ system increases the precision of the ablative treatment and allows to treat all patients thanks to the availability of 4 different models of catheter to choose from. A further step forward in the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias thanks to the use of cutting-edge technology and materials that allows you to permanently eliminate arrhythmias whether they are ventricular tachycardias or supraventricular tachyarrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation .





“20 years after the introduction of technologies for the ablation of heart tissue, and more than 10 years after the introduction on the market of the cryopalloon, which made it possible to optimize the pulmonary vein isolation procedure, Medtronic – explains the company – now on the market a further technological evolution to perform ablative procedures: the same safety and efficacy of the RF technologies that have been on the market for years, but greater precision and reduced intervention times “.

“Compared to conventional methods, the procedure with the new DiamondTemp system is particularly efficient as it provides the temperature measured at the tip of the catheter in a fast and accurate way thanks to the six tiny sensors placed on the tip of the catheter that guarantee a real temperature reading. reached – continues the company – If necessary, the system automatically modulates the power, while the industrial diamond coating allows uniform cooling and maintenance of the optimal therapeutic temperature. The new DiamondTemp technology, specially built for ablation with true temperature control , will improve the quality of treatments and reduce the need for repeated ablations, thus representing a big step forward in the field of electrophysiology of the third millennium.

Medtronic “offers the widest range of innovative medical technologies for the interventional and surgical treatment of cardiovascular disease and cardiac arrhythmias. The company has always been committed to offering the highest quality products and services that deliver clinical and economic value to patients. and to Health Services around the world “.

The first five centers to use this technology are the Maria Cecilia Hospital of Cotignola directed by Dr. Saverio Iacopino, the Hospital of Conegliano – ULSS 2 Marca Trevigiana directed by Dr. Roberto Mantovan, the Ospedale dell’Angelo – Mestre – Ulss 3 Serenissima directed by Dr. Sakis Themistoclakis, the Monzino Cardiology Center directed by Prof. Claudio Tondo and the Humanitas Mater Domini Clinical Institute, Castellanza directed by Dr. Massimo Tritto.

“An intelligent, fast and comfortable device that helps to write a new page in electrophysiology. – say Dr. Iacopino, Prof. Tondo and Dr. Tritto, who were the first to use this technology – In particular, the generator represents a great innovation, because it delivers radiofrequency energy by self-modulating to maintain the optimal therapeutic temperature. The real revolution lies in the catheter that allows to provide a rapid and controllable energy diffusion thanks to the presence of the diamond. A recent publication of a prospective multicentre study demonstrates moreover, how the use of DiamondTemp ™, compared to conventional RF technologies, allows a reduction in side effects and delivery times “.

“DiamdondTemp – concludes Roberto Gricia, Sales Manager CAS of Medtronic Italy – represents a further innovation that allows us to expand our therapeutic options, positioning ourselves as a broader and more focused division in the offer of arrhythmia treatments and with extensive solutions in the field of electrophysiology. A system capable of improving the outcome on the one hand and meeting the needs of clinicians on the other by reducing the time of use “.