The volume of non-oil trade exchange between the UAE and India has grown during the past two years (2020-2022) by 84%, rising from 102.5 billion dirhams to 188.8 billion dirhams last year, according to data from the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics.

The rate of trade growth between the two countries during the past 10 years (2013-2022) amounted to 18.2%, from 159.72 billion dirhams to 188.8 billion dirhams last year, to reach 1.41 trillion dirhams in 10 years.

From May 2022 to April 2023 (the first 12 months of the agreement’s entry into force), the value of bilateral non-oil trade reached $50.5 billion, a growth of 5.8% over the same period last year.

Foreign trade between the two countries was distributed during the past year 2022 between “re-exports” with a value of 48.4 billion dirhams, “non-oil exports” with a value of 40.2 billion dirhams, and “imports” with a value of 100.1 billion dirhams.

Diamonds topped the list of the top five commodities that were re-exported during the past year, with a value of 36.5 billion dirhams, followed by electrical appliances with a value of 1.2 billion dirhams, then precious stones with a value of 1.04 billion dirhams, and ships with a value of 951 million dirhams, followed by “ornaments, jewelry and precious metals” with a value of 878 million dirhams. .

In the “exports” item, raw gold was exported with a value of 13.7 billion dirhams, followed by “scrap of nickel” with a value of 4.6 billion dirhams, then “platinum” with a value of 4.2 billion dirhams, then “scrap of iron” with a value of 2.6 billion dirhams.

In the item of the most important commodities imported from India during the year 2022, electrical appliances topped the list with a value of 13.2 billion dirhams, then diamonds with a value of 12.7 billion dirhams, and jewelry and jewelry of precious metals with a value of 12.1 billion dirhams.