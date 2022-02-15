At the start of the pandemic, diamonds were arguably the last place in terms of new purchases. There were no social events to wear them – as a consumer, you better invest in a new pair of sweatpants.

But in 2021, the diamond industry made a spectacular recovery, reports a new report from consultancy Bain & Company and trade association Antwerp World Diamond Center (AWDC). Sales of rough diamonds increased by 62 percent from 2020, sales of polished and cut diamonds by 55 percent and sales of diamond jewelry by 11 percent. Combined, this industry – think of the mines, the processors and the stores that sell them – made $7 billion (6.1 billion euros) more profit than in 2020. This puts the diamond industry at a higher level in profits than before the start of the year. the corona crisis. The report does not state what the industry’s turnover was in 2021.

Author of the report, Bain consultant Olya Linde of Moscow, speaks in a statement of a recovery with “unexpected speed” that insiders has “surprised”.

Beyonce and Lady Gaga

A first explanation for the popularity: people had more savings. “Consumers felt an emotional urge to spend the money they saved in 2020, but experience gift options were limited,” the report says – citing travel restrictions and lockdowns. “Diamond jewelry was more accessible than other forms of luxury.” Also, many marriages took place in 2021 that had been moved a year earlier.

In addition, the report notes, there was more marketing for jewelry. For example, music couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z were central to a campaign by the American jewelry house Tiffany & Co and singer and actress Lady Gaga wore striking jewelry from the Italian Bulgari in the film. House of Gucci†

The largest buyers of diamond jewelry are, in descending order, the United States, China, Europe, Japan, India and the Gulf States. In Europe, the jewelery market grew 18 percent, but did not reach pre-pandemic levels, which are still 5 percent below that. This is mainly due to last year’s lockdowns and the decline in tourism from China.

black diamond

Increased consumer demand, the report said, sparked a chain reaction. Retailers placed orders with diamond workers to replenish their depleted supplies. The production of rough diamonds was increased in the mines. – sales of rough diamonds even rose by 62 percent. This growth came mainly from the mines of Botswana, Canada, Russia and South Africa. And due to increased demand, prices in the supply chain rose.

It does not appear, the report says, that diamond production will reach pre-pandemic levels in the next five years. In 2022, production is expected to be 120 million carats (in 2019: 139 million). One carat is equal to 0.2 grams. There are also no new major projects planned for the extraction of diamonds, write Bain & Company and AWDC.

Earlier this month, the sale of the world’s largest black diamond by auction house Sotheby’s made headlines. It was sold for the equivalent of 3.7 million euros. He weighed 555 carats. The buyer was internet entrepreneur Richard Heart, who, he wrote on Twitter, bought the gem to promote his own crypto currency.