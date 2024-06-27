Diamond scam involving Vasco Rossi and other celebrities: last suspect acquitted

“The fact does not exist”: thus he was acquitted of the charge of self-laundering Franco Novelli, administrator of Intemarket Diamond Business (IDB) spa until the bankruptcy declared in January 2019 and who ended up being charged in Milan in the affair of the alleged huge scam on the sale of diamonds at inflated prices. As Ansa explains, they were also among the VIPs defrauded Vasco Rossi. But the Milan court today ruled on Novelli’s acquittal and the release of 178 million euros, while the charges relating to the alleged scams had already been declared time-barred during the proceedings.

The investigation had established according to the accusation alleged illicit profits of almost 500 million euros to the detriment of thousands of investors. The request for trial had involved over 100 people and four banks. But in the end it was Novelli alone who remained accused, and was fully acquitted.