Faith Kipyegon set the new world record in the women’s 5000 meters at the Paris meeting for the 2023 Diamond League. The 29-year-old Kenyan triumphed in 14’05”19 ahead of Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey, holder of the world record to date. For Kipyegon comes the second world record in a week after that of the 1500 established in Florence in the Golden Gala 2023.

The world record for the men’s 3000 steeplechase also falls on the evening in Paris. The Ethiopian Lamecha Girma runs in 7’52”11 touching up the record that held for 19 years.