Third victory in the Diamond League for Larissa Iapichino. The 21-year-old Tuscan, Fiamme Gialle member, after this year’s successes in Florence and Stockholm, repeats herself in the stage of the Principality of Monaco. The blue flies to the last jump with an amazing 6.95 (+0.3), personal outdoors (boasts 6.97 indoors), higher than the 6.88 (+0.2) of the American Tara Davis and the 6.86 of the Serbian Ivana Vuleta, when one month is missing from the World Cup in Budapest. With three victories in the Diamond competition in the same season, Iapichino therefore emulates Gianmarco Tamberi.

Kipyegon phenomenon — Absolutely, the best result of the Monegasque evening comes from Kenyan Faith Kipyegon, multiple Olympic champion, author of the world record over the mile (1,609 metres) in 4’07”64, a month after having conquered the world records over 1,500m (3’49″11) and 5,000m (14’05″20). The mile record was held by her great rival, the Dutch Sifan Hassan, who in 2019 in Monaco managed to close the distance in 4’12”33. See also All about Red Bull Cliff Diving 2023. De Rose: "I can't wait". Cosetti: "I will raise my level"

More results — The Spanish Mo Katir also flies, 4th in the 5000 of Hagos Gebrhiwet (12’42”18): with 12’45”01 he subtracts the continental limit from Jakob Ingebrigtsen. The evening offers three more world best performances of 2023: by Karsten Warholm in the 400 hs (46″51), by Wyclife Kinyamal in the 800 (1’43″22) and by Nia Ali in the 100 hs (12″30/+0.6). The 100 are by Ferdi Omanyala (9″92), the 200 by Shericka Jackson (21″86). Sensational in the auction won by Chris Nilsen with 5.92. Mondo Duplantis, 4th with 5.72 accusing cramps, is not in the top three after 35 races.

Hiss ko — Yeman Crippa returns to the 5000m but the condition is not yet optimal and he retires. Worse goes to Alessandro Sibilio, who in the 400m hurdles has to stop after the fourth barrier: “I felt a sharp pain in a tendon – he explained – near the scar from the injury that stopped me last year. I’m afraid my season is over.” See also Siemens Gamesa lost 940 million but with a record order book

