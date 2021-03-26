Albacete will seek a victory against Girona on Sunday to be able to leave the relegation zone. After the victory against Cartagena, the La Mancha team will travel to Catalan lands with the intention of achieving a victory and get closer to permanence.

For the clash against the team led by Francisco, Jean Jules will be casualties due to accumulation of yellow cards and also Pape Diamanka, since the African midfielder will not be able to face his former team due to the ‘fear clause’ that Girona imposed on him this summer when the midfielder signed for Albacete in the last days of the market and therefore, as in the match played in the first round, the player will not be able to participate.

In the hours leading up to Sunday’s crash, Nico Gorosito is still a doubt due to muscular discomfort and after being out against Cartagena, everything indicates that the Argentine defender will not force and Albacete’s intentions are that it can be reserved for next week’s clash against Castellón at the Carlos Belmonte, a clash against a direct rival who also tries to avoid relegation.