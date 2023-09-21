The activities of the Arab Media Forum, within its twenty-first session, will begin next Tuesday in Dubai, under the slogan “The Future of Arab Media,” and will continue over two days of discussion sessions, workshops, and dialogues that focus on two main axes: artificial intelligence and its impact on the media and creative field in general, and production. Cinema and drama and its role as a soft force that shares the media’s great influence on society, while the forum is accompanied by a long list and an extensive program of events in which it was taken into account to be a mirror that reflects the basic messages of the largest media gathering of its kind in the Arab region.

Director of the Strategic Media Affairs Department and member of the Forum’s Organizing Committee, Alia Al-Dheeb, confirmed that the media center is equipped with the necessary capabilities to enable media professionals to cover and broadcast the Forum’s discussions in a smooth manner.

Member of the Arab Media Forum’s Organizing Committee, Mahfuza Saleh, explained that the forum’s corridors will witness the signing of cooperation agreements and memorandums of understanding focusing on developing media cadres, especially young people.

The forum will host three creative writers to sign selected works from their latest and most important writings. They are Dr. Osama Abdel-Raouf Al-Shazly, who will sign his novel “The Papers of Shimon Al-Masry,” the Lebanese writer Dr. Khaled Ghattas, who will sign his novel “This Is Not What I Wrote,” and the Emirati writer Reem Al-Kamali, who will sign her novel “Rose’s Diary.” The forum will also host the three writers in dialogue sessions to discuss their work ideas. .

Member of the Arab Media Forum’s organizing committee, Ruqaya Al Jabri, said that the forum’s hosting of the three writers reflects the extent of interest in encouraging creative thought and constructive speech that contribute to enriching intellectual and creative life in the UAE and the Arab world.

Eight member projects of the “Proudly from Dubai” initiative are participating in the Youth Media Forum and the Arab Media Forum, which is one of the most prominent initiatives of “Brand Dubai,” the creative arm of the Dubai Government Media Office. It aims to encourage young entrepreneurs and give them the necessary exposure to stimulate their success and expand Their growth opportunities.

Director of Brand Dubai and member of the organizing committee of the Arab Media Forum, Shaima Al Suwaidi, said: “Through the initiative, we seek to highlight success stories that emerged from Dubai and were able to realize themselves in the world of entrepreneurship, and the member projects of (Proudly from Dubai) reflect this great success story.” “For Dubai as a global business center, and a starting point for those with ideas and ambitions to transform them into achievements and successes.”

The headquarters of the Arab Media Forum this year will feature a huge creative work eight meters high and eight wide by the international artist and designer Rafik Anadol, who specializes in the field of designs and artworks based on artificial intelligence technology.

The work is titled “Machine Hallucinations – Nature’s Dreams,” and aims to raise awareness of the necessity of preserving the environment to ensure its sustainability for future generations.

Hessa Al Matrooshi, a member of the Arab Media Forum’s organizing committee, explained that hosting this work demonstrates the impact of artificial intelligence in the creative field.

The Arab Media Forum will include a “Gallery of Posters” of old films, taking attendees on a journey through time to the golden age of cinema production, through a “cinema poster” dating back to the 1950s and 1960s, presented by one of the most important collectors of “posters” of old movies, Abed Bibi, who resides in Dubai, who inherited this hobby from his father, Muhammad Bibi, who worked in the field of printing in Lebanon, and was involved in printing those “signs” that were hand-drawn before the development of electronic printing, and he was able to collect a huge number of those “signs.”

A member of the organizing committee of the Arab Media Forum, Aisha Bin Kli, said that the exhibition brings to mind the quality and excellence of Arab cinema in that era, as some describe it as the golden age of Egyptian cinema, explaining that the exhibition aims to celebrate the art of cinema, which constitutes one of the manifestations of soft power. Which integrates with the media in its influence on society.

The virtual assistant “May” at the Arab Media Forum will provide assistance to the guests and guide them to the locations and times of the sessions, introduce the speakers and answer their questions related to the event.

A member of the organizing committee of the Arab Media Forum, Muhammad Suwaidan, explained that the name “May” comes from its name in English, “MAI,” which is composed of the first letter of the word Media, and the first letters of the term Artificial Intelligence, as well as the letter M in the name. The last letter in the word “media” in Arabic, and the letter “yaa” is the last in artificial intelligence.