‘Dialogues on hemophilia A’ arrives in Lombardy on September 14th, in Brescia, an opportunity for patients and the most expert professionals to meet and discuss. The initiative, of a purely educational nature, was born in 2018, conceived by Smc media with the unconditional contribution of Roche. These are short meetings in an informal environment, during which clinicians and patients/family members have the opportunity to establish an open dialogue in which there is room for updating, in-depth information on all the therapies currently available for hemophilia A and answers to the thousand doubts that patients sometimes do not dare to make explicit.

At the meeting, promoted by the Hemophiliac Association Brescia ‘Elisabetta Ravasio Passeri’, the ‘special intruder’ will be Marco Mordente, former National basketball player, who will help juggle the clouds of doubts between the clinicians’ answers and reflections on his personal life. Some stories will be illustrated live by the famous cartoonist Giuseppe Palumbo with the aim of composing an illustrated travel carnet told through shared experiences.

The specialists present will be Berardino Pollio, from the Pediatric Hemophilia Center of the Regina Margherita Hospital in Turin, Giuliana Martini, from the Hemostasis Center of the Spedali Civili in Brescia and Elisa Bertoni, from the Pediatric Oncohematology of the Spedali Civili in Brescia. The meeting is free and will be held in the Franceschetti room of the Paolo VI Center at 5:00 p.m. Further information on the website www.dialoghiemofilia.it.