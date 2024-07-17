There were many more university students demonstrating in the streets. in against of the authorities of the UAS than those who were in favor. So the real winners are these teachers and students that they call “reformers”, because they marked the national and state media agenda with their legitimate claim of democracy and freedom in the university.

For the first time, forces were measured of the two groups of university students, those who are in favor and those who are against the authorities of the UASas we told you yesterday in the streets of Mexico City In numbers and in the media, the second group won, those who are pushing for democratic reform within the university.

University students Prestigious figures such as Dr. Ana Luz Ruelas, Jorge Ibarra, Idelfonso León and Ricardo Espinosa de los Monteros were among those who were present at the manifestation yesterday to claim that in the UAS is democracy, freedom, respect and dignity. All top-level professionals, honest and with extensive experience.

At the meeting headed by the Secretary of the Interior, Luisa Maria Alcalde with the Governor Ruben Rocha and the person in charge of the UAS rector’s office, Robespierre LizarragaThere were also winners and losers; first, there will be no negotiation nor will the criminal complaints be dismissed; and second, the reform of the Organic Law continues its course.

It couldn’t be clearer than water, so you can do the math on who won and who lost in this meeting at the Ministry of the Interior. The dialogue and the fact that the cards are on the table is very positive. There is no political agreement and everything will happen legally, without allowing corruption or abuse, all within the framework of law and justice.

The slogan of the rector in charge, Robespierre Lizárraga, was to seek political negotiation, to reach an agreement on the issue of criminal proceedings against the former rector. Jesus Madueña and former officials accused of alleged corruption crimes. In the end they will have to answer to justice and the Segob will be an observer.

There is no political agreement, because in the Fourth Transformation there is no negotiation in the dark, that is the underlying message that President López Obrador sends from the Ministry of the Interior. In the ‘Mañanera’ conference he made it clear that he will not take sides, but he sent a message of support to Governor Rocha by pointing out that he has a lot of confidence in him.

It must be said that the university demonstration showed at a national level that the UAS authorities are against democratization, reform and openness to the entire university community. The cacique system that reigns in the highest educational institution in Sinaloa was exposed.

The protests in the streets by the reformist university students resonated deeply with the UAS leadership, to the point that the person in charge of the official demonstration became upset when they saw themselves outnumbered and outnumbered by the protests against the abuses of the authorities. In their desperation, they ended up insulting and disqualifying them on the RadioUAS broadcast.

Since yesterday, we can say that the true and legitimate fight for the UAS is in the hands of the university students who demand democracy, equality, freedom and dignity, those same ones who demand a reform to the Organic Law. If anyone wanted to have national attention and pull the media agenda, it was this group, so pay close attention.

Political Memory. “In general, men judge more by their eyes than by their intelligence, because everyone can see, but few understand what they see”: Niccolo Machiavelli.

@HectorPonce99

