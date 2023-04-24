Deputy says he is optimistic with a possible vote on the project this week in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies

the deputy Orlando Silva (PC do B-SP) says he is “optimistic” with the possibility of voting PL 2630/2020which determines mechanisms to increase the transparency of big techsin order to curb the spread of misinformation and fake news. O Power360 found that a new text of the project, which is also known as PL das fake newsmust be delivered by the rapporteur this Monday (24.Apr.2023).

In an interview with Power360the congressman claims that “prepares to vote the PL“ in plenary of the Chamber of Deputies. The President of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), is in favor of “fast track”. The project may enter the agenda and be voted on later this week.

“I am optimistic in the vote and work to approve [o projeto]. There are numerous entities that support the vote. Criticism is concentrated on those who are against regulation. The problem is that there are differences. And who can decide? the plenary”he says.

Asked about open letters published over the last week against the vote on the PL of fake newsOrlando says there was dialogue with the companies. “I have always had a dialogue with big techs. I’m sorry they don’t recognize it. I even accepted several of their suggestions.”

The congressman mentions the presence of different technology companies in public hearings on the subject. “In addition, we held numerous bilateral meetings. Just during the last weekend I met with Google, YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter”adds the deputy.

